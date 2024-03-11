After an admittedly “challenging” season, Kyle Richards revealed her Real Housewives future is still up in the air.

“People keep asking me, ‘Are you going to come back? Are you going to leave?’” Richards, 55, told Extra at the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Oscars viewing party on Sunday, March 10. “It’s always something I decide last-minute, sort of.”

Despite admitting that she has a knack for waiting to make up her mind, Richards further noted that this current decision might be her hardest one yet.

“I think this season, particularly, because I had been so under the microscope, not just with the cast, but in the public eye,” she explained. “It’s been very challenging to navigate through that when I’m just trying to figure out my life myself.”

Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills — which airs its third and final reunion episode on Thursday, March 13 — has seen Richards deal with the fallout from her split with estranged husband Mauricio Umansky.

In July 2023, Us Weekly confirmed that Richards and Umansky, 53, were separating after 27 years of marriage, though the couple has not filed for divorce.

As for the reunion, Richards said the upcoming third installment will be her “hardest part” and admitted she’s ready to “put this season behind me.”

Richards was an original cast member on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills when the show premiered on Bravo in 2010. She is the only main cast member in history to never miss a season.

Throughout the years, viewers have seen Richards’ daughters — Farrah, 35, Alexia, 27, Sophia, 24 and Portia, 16 — grow up on screen, which has only proved useful as they have ventured out to appear alongside their father on the Netflix reality series Buying Beverly Hills.

“It was really scary for me in the beginning, let me tell you,” Richards said of her daughters appearing on the show, which follows Umansky’s successful real estate firm, The Agency. “But I am grateful that my experience does come in handy. I can advise them.”

Richards said her daughters have come to her “stressing out about stuff” on Buying Beverly Hills, but she thinks their years of reality television training has served them well.

“I’m proud of them,” she gushed. “They’re really smart girls. They’re businesswomen. They have good heads on their shoulders. They’re tough. They can take it.”

The second season of Buying Beverly Hills, which will also feature the breakdown of Richards and Umansky’s relationship, drops March 22 on Netflix.

Part 3 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 13 reunion premieres on Bravo Wednesday, March 13, at 8 p.m. ET.