Annemarie Wiley will not be returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“To say that I’m disappointed is an understatement. I never auditioned for this show,” Annemarie, 40, shared in an Instagram statement on Thursday, March 21, announcing her departure from the reality series. “The show found me and asked me to be on it out of the blue 6 weeks after the cast had already started filming. I was thrown into filming 2 weeks later, mid season.”

Initially, Annemarie said she was “excited about the opportunity,” but later learned that she made a “rookie mistake” by doing what she was told.

“What I am disappointed about is that the fans never got to see the real me or even a glimpse of my unique life story … contrary to what was shown on TV, I am not obsessed with the esophagus,” she continued, referring to a season 13 storyline regarding Sutton Stracke. “What I am is a woman, a proud Black woman, who is truly blessed with a wonderful strong Black man as my husband who lifts me and our four wonderful children up with so much love and positivity on a daily.”

She went on to say that her “important mission” was to show a “solid Black family unit” on RHOBH claiming that her “struggle” after her mother’s death from lung cancer and “adoption trauma” was all filmed but not shown.

“To the real fans that saw past what was portrayed and saw the REAL me, thank you so much for the love and support. I wish all the ladies good luck on the next season and thank you Bravo for the opportunity,” she concluded. “As an athlete, challenges only make you stronger and more determined to prosper! I’m excited for the new opportunities ahead that celebrate positivity, truth, authenticity, and the values I truly align with.”

Related: ‘Real Housewives’ Who Only Appeared on One Season Being a Real Housewife isn’t for everyone. Viewers were introduced to the iconic Bravo franchise in 2006 when the Real Housewives of Orange County premiered. Following the series’ success, countless spinoffs were created following the lives of women in New York City, Atlanta, New Jersey, Beverly Hills and more. As fans got to know hundreds […]

Annemarie, a nurse anesthetist, has been married to former NFL defensive end Marcellus Wiley since 2014. Together they share three children, Marcellus Jr., Aliya Jane and Alivia Marie. Marcellus is the father of daughter Morocca Alise from a past relationship.

Annemarie made her Bravo debut halfway through RHOBH season 13 and came in hot with questions about Sutton’s “esophagus disorder” before getting into a verbal altercation with Crystal Kung Minkoff more than once.

RHOBH fans took to social media and expressed their feelings about Annemarie, which was a “very hard” experience for the former reality star.

Related: Every Real Housewife Defending Andy Cohen After Leah McSweeney's Lawsuit Getty Images; WireImage; Getty Images Several Real Housewives franchise stars are coming to Andy Cohen’s defense following Leah McSweeney’s bombshell claims against the Bravo boss. The former RHONY star filed a lawsuit against Cohen and Bravo on February 27. After news of her civil suit went public, she alleged in a lengthy Instagram post that […]

“I know who I am as a person, and I am somebody who prides myself on being a kind and caring and fun and giving person,” she told Us Weekly exclusively in January about the internet hate. “So, for people to have a completely different perspective of me, I take it very seriously.”

She went on to say that the “negative comments” are “a lot,” explaining that some of the backlash “really hurts.” In the wake of her time on RHOBH, Annemarie is trying to focus on “what’s important” in her life.

Which OG Housewife Do You Want to Return?

“I have a wonderful life. I have a wonderful family, very supportive family that I’m very thankful for,” she told Us. “Hopefully, moving forward people will get to see me, the real me and see what I’m like as a person.”

News of Annemarie’s departure comes after a series of RHOBH season 12 shakeups, including Diana Jenkins’ one-season, Sheree Zampino appearing as a “friend of” the Housewives and Lisa Rinna’s abrupt departure after eight seasons from 2015 to 2022.