Real Housewives Who Only Appeared On One Season

Being a Real Housewife isn’t for everyone.

Viewers were introduced to the iconic Bravo franchise in 2006 when the Real Housewives of Orange County premiered. Following the series’ success, countless spinoffs were created following the lives of women in New York City, Atlanta, New Jersey, Beverly Hills and more.

As fans got to know hundreds of Housewives, they’ve also had to say goodbye to some stars over the years. Some of the TV personalities made their exit shortly after making their debut.

Keep scrolling to see which Real Housewives stars starred on the show for only one season:

Kimberly Bryant

Kimberly was one of the original RHOC season 1 cast members. However, she was bumped down to a guest star before making her exit in season 5.

Quinn Fry

Quinn starred on RHOC season 3 before becoming a guest for the next two seasons.

Peggy Tanous

Peggy joined RHOC in season 6 and briefly returned as a guest the following year.

Lizzie Rovsek

Lizzie joined RHOC in season 9. She later appeared as a friend on season 10 and a guest in seasons 12, 15 and 16.

Peggy Sulahian

Peggy only appeared in RHOC season 12 and never returned.

Elizabeth Lyn Vargas

Elizabeth made her RHOC debut and exited in season 15.

Cindy Bishop

Cindy appeared on the Real Housewives of New York City on season 4.

Jules Wainstein

Jules joined RHONY only for season 8.

Eboni K. Williams

Eboni only appeared on RHONY for its final season before it was rebooted with a new cast.

DeShawn Snow

DeShawn was a member of the original Real Housewives of Atlanta cast but did not stick around for season 2. She returned to the series 14 years later as a guest.

Claudia Jordan

The Deal or No Deal alum joined RHOA for season 7 but was bumped down to a guest the following season. Following her exit after season 8, the Deal or No Deal alum returned as a guest for season 13.

Kim Fields

Kim decided one season was enough for her after joining the cast in season 8.

Shamari Devoe

Shamari was on RHOA season 11 only.

Amber Marchese

Amber appeared on the Real Housewives of New Jersey only for season 6.

Teresa Aprea

Teresa joined RHONJ in season 6 and was demoted to guest in season 7.

Nicole Napolitano

Similarly to Teresa, Nicole also starred on RHONJ season 6 before becoming a guest.

Carlton Gebbia

Carlton joined the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for season 4.

Joyce Giraud

Like Carlton, Joyce’s RHOBH tenure only lasted for season 4.

Kathryn Edwards

Kathryn appeared on RHOBH for season 6.

Diana Jenkins

Diana made her RHOBH debut and exited in season 12.

Cristy Rice

Cristy was one of the original members of the Real Housewives of Miami cast but exited after season 1.

Karent Sierra

Karent made her RHOM debut in season 2 but became a guest on season 3.

Ana Quincoces

While Ana was a guest for the inaugural season of RHOM, she was promoted to the main cast for season 2. However, she was demoted to friend for season 3 and exited after that. She made a brief return in season 6 as a guest.

Katie Rost

Katie was an original cast member of the Real Housewives of the Potomac. However, she was listed as a guest for season 2 and exited after that. She made brief appearances on seasons 4 and 7.

Tiffany Hendra

Tiffany was one of the original cast members of the Real Housewives of Dallas but became a guest for her limited appearances on seasons 2 and 4.

Nina Ali

Nina joined the inaugural season of the Real Housewives of Dubai and did not return for season 2.

Jennie Nguyen

Jennie joined the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City in season 2 and did not return.

Monica Garcia

Monica joined RHOSLC for season 4. Following her breakout season, it was reported she would not return to the show after it was revealed that she was part of the Reality Von Tease Instagram account that targeted some of her costars Heather Gay, Whitney Rose, Meredith Marks, Lisa Barlow and Jen Shah, who is currently serving a prison sentence for fraud.