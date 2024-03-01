Several Real Housewives franchise stars are coming to Andy Cohen’s defense following Leah McSweeney’s bombshell claims against the Bravo boss.

The former RHONY star filed a lawsuit against Cohen and Bravo on February 27. After news of her civil suit went public, she alleged in a lengthy Instagram post that the network executives “create a dangerous work environment, encourage substance abuse.”

McSweeney claimed that NBCUniversal exploited her struggles with alcoholism and alleged that Cohen “engaged in cocaine use with ‘Housewives’ and other Bravolebrities that he employs,” according to court documents obtained by Page Six. McSweeney also alleged that Cohen “rewards Housewives with whom he uses cocaine with more favorable treatment and edits” on the shows. (Us Weekly has reached out to Cohen, Bravo and McSweeney for comment.)

McSweeney further claimed that she felt “pressured” to drink when she was on RHONY despite allegedly telling producers before her first season that she had already been sober for 30 days. (McSweeney joined the series for seasons 12 to 13, which aired in 2020 and 2021.)

“Today I am taking back my reality. The reckless and diabolical way in which the people at the top drool over the mishaps and misfortunes of the women including myself are disturbing,” McSweeney wrote via Instagram. “It’s a workplace culture where toxicity, alcoholism and pain are not only expected but encouraged and facilitated. That is something I most definitely did not sign up for nor would I ever endorse.”

While Cohen has not addressed the lawsuit directly, his rep shut down McSweeney’s accusations in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter on February 28, saying, “The claims against Andy are completely false.”

Keep scrolling to see which Housewives have publicly shared their loyalty to Cohen in the wake of the bombshell lawsuit:

Guerdy Abraira

“Been around Andy many many times and have NEVER been offered anything but good hospitality,” the RHOM star wrote in the comments section of a February 28 Instagram post shared by Page Six.

Chanel Ayan

The RHODubai star urged McSweeney to “leave [Andy] alone” in an Instagram comment. “We are in a place where you can’t trust to be friends with anyone coz they be snitching on you even when it’s not reality or truth 😂,” she added on Page Six’s social media post.

Luann de Lesseps

De Lesseps, whose sobriety journey was captured by Bravo cameras, said she cannot agree with any allegation about being “forced to drink.”

“I can only say my experience. Part of the Housewives is parties, and of course, there’s drinking involved, but it’s not like someone forced her to drink,” the RHONY alum told TMZ on February 28. “You can’t force someone to drink something. You have to be the person who picks up the drink.”

She added: “I’ve known Andy for years, and it’s not in his character, and I’ve never, ever seen in the years that I’ve been doing Housewives any drug abuse.”

Cynthia Bailey

Bailey also told TMZ that she hasn’t experienced what McSweeney is alleging, saying she’s “never been forced to do anything” while filming for Bravo.

“Everything that I did on the show was a choice,” the RHOA star said. “I think grown people, at the end of the day, have to be accountable and responsible for themselves.”

Kandi Burruss

Burruss said she has a “good relationship” with Bravo while appearing on Tamron Hall’s talk show on February 29.

“I’ve been on that show for 14 years, and nobody can make me do anything,” the reality star, who recently announced her exit from RHOA, said. “So, people know I don’t do drugs, I’ve never been drunk in my life, and yes, I mean, some people ask for a little wine or a drink or whatever because that’s what they like. They like to have wine. They like to have drinks.”

She continued: “That’s what they do when they want to have fun. Do I have drinks? No. So, the same way that I have a choice, they have a choice, too. Nobody is making you do anything.”

Margaret Josephs

The RHONJ star is “appalled” that someone would try to “target” Cohen’s character.

“I just want to also say about the cocaine allegations, Andy has never offered me cocaine. I am friends with every Housewife. He has never offered any Housewife cocaine,” Josephs told Page Six on February 29. “Those allegations are nothing but to assassinate his character and that is disgusting.”

She continued by calling Cohen “professional and funny,” noting that she’s never felt “pressured” to drink while filming as someone who doesn’t partake in alcohol.

Kyle Richards

Richards cosigned Josephs’ sentiments in a separate statement to Page Six, calling Cohen a “professional” who “likes to keep somewhat of a distance” from the Real Housewives stars.

“I’ve never seen Andy do drugs, offer drugs or do anything inappropriate ever, ever,” the RHOBH OG said. “And I’m one of the closer ones to Andy.”

Richards, who has recently stopped drinking, also weighed in on the alcohol claims. “We’ve never been made to feel like we have to drink, never, not one time,” she said.

Heather Dubrow

The RHOC star detailed her “positive” experience on the show to Page Six as well.

“I have been involved in this franchise in one way or another for over 13 years and I, obviously, can only speak from my own experience, but I have never, ever felt like anyone was trying to make me drink alcohol,” she stated. “I’ve never seen anyone else forced to drink alcohol. It’s never even been a conversation. I’ve always felt, honestly, very protected by the producers and by the crew.”

As for the drugs, Dubrow has “never” seen anything like what McSweeney alleged in her suit. However, she did note that being a Housewife is a “stressful” experience. “It’s an incredible platform and we, as cast members, really get so much from it that, to me, the pros completely outweigh the cons,” she added.

Meghan King

The former RHOC star recalled an instance where a shot of water was accidentally swapped with alcohol on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

“There was confusion with the ‘shot ski’ and a production assistant had accidentally switched my shot with Andy’s,” she recalled to Page Six. “Andy was concerned because Gina [Kirschenheiter] does not drink alcohol, and told the production assistant in front of the whole live audience how that could never happen again, especially with a sober person as a guest.”