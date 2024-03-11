Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

Vicki Gunvalson Slams Leah McSweeney’s ‘Dirty’ Lawsuit Against Andy Cohen and Bravo: ‘I Love Andy’ (Exclusive)

By
Vicki Gunvalson Slams Leah McSweeney s Dirty Lawsuit Against Andy Cohen and Bravo I Love Andy 860
Vicki Gunvalson, Andy Cohen, Leah McSweeney. Michael Tullberg/Getty Images ; Charles Sykes/Bravo ; John Nacion/WireImage

Vicki Gunvalson is taking Andy Cohen’s side in his legal drama with The Real Housewives of New York City star Leah McSweeney.

“I don’t know much other than she is suing Andy, which is crazy to me,” Gunvalson, 61, exclusively told Us Weekly at DirectTV’s Oscars Viewing Party at Spago, Beverly Hills, on Sunday, March 10. “Why she is waiting now for everybody else and bringing our bosses down, I don’t know because I wasn’t there.”

The former Real Housewives of Orange County star (an OG of the entire franchise) told Us that she respects and loves Cohen, 55, adding, “He has always been professional with me, we have a very big relationship.”

Gunvalson went on to call McSweeney’s lawsuit “dirty” and said she thinks McSweeney’s “trying to get deep pockets” from it.”

Feature Andy Cohen Every Real Housewife Defending Andy Cohen

Related: Every Real Housewife Defending Andy Cohen After Leah McSweeney's Lawsuit

McSweeney, who previously appeared on RHONY and The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip, filed a civil lawsuit against Cohen and Bravo last month, claiming she was pressured into drinking while filming despite becoming sober not long before joining the reality franchise.

Court documents obtained by The Hollywood Reporter also accuse Cohen of engaging in “cocaine use” with Bravo stars and giving “favorable treatment” to those who party with him. (Us has reached out to Bravo for comment.)

“There is nothing more important than my sobriety, without it, I risk losing everything,” McSweeney wrote in a lengthy February 27 Instagram statement. “I have been very transparent about my addiction and recovery, however, there are personal things in the lawsuit that I never wanted to disclose for fear of being judged and shamed, but I am at a point now in my life where I feel strong enough to withstand whatever may come my way.”

Vicki Gunvalson Slams Leah McSweeney s Dirty Lawsuit Against Andy Cohen and Bravo I Love Andy 859
Todd Williamson/Bravo

McSweeney also claimed that she had been trying to address her issues with the on-set behavior “internally for years now but have been dismissed, stone-walled and gaslit (but actually) at every turn since.”

She continued: “Bravo can try to manipulate my reality and others’ all they want, but the cold hard facts of this case are as real as it gets. Thank you to my close friends and family and of course @adelmanmatz who have supported me in every difficult but necessary step of this journey. I will see you in court.”

Fellow Bravolebrity Sutton Stracke also weighed in on the drama with Us on Sunday, sharing, “Andy has been nothing but a gentleman when I had my health scare on onset, he was the first one to come to my aid. And I think that he really cares for people and he’s very smart and never have I ever been put in a situation that I felt uncomfortable with or unsafe.”

Promo Ashley Darby Ex Michael Suing RHOP Costar Candiace Over Oral Sex Claims

Related: Real Housewives' Legal Troubles Through the Years

Stracke, who suffered a health scare while filming The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 13 reunion, added that she doesn’t think Cohen “would ever out anyone else in that situation.”

A rep for Cohen responded to McSweeney’s lawsuit in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter last month, calling her claims “completely false.” Several Real Housewives stars have since spoken out in support of the bravo executive, including Melissa Gorga.

Spring Coffee At Home Products

Deal of the Day

Flavor Is In Full Bloom View Deal

“Listen, is Andy a fun guy? Yes, of course, he is. It’s why we all know and love him. He’s a personality,” the Real Housewives of New Jersey star said on the March 7 episode of her “On Display With Melissa Gorga” podcast.

Gorga’s podcast guest, RHONY alum Luann De Lesseps, said, “[Andy’s] not going to be that stupid to start offering things to Housewives.”

With reporting by Amanda Williams

In this article

Andy Cohen (November 2021)

Andy Cohen

Leah McSweeney
‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ Season 17: Everything We Know About Who’s Back, Who’s Gone and More

Vicki Gunvalson

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!