Yes, The Real Housewives of Dubai is returning for a second season — and the cast is looking forward to “new beginnings” this time around.

From the look of it, Sara Al Madani is also ready to bring the heat.

“Follow me, or you’re against me,” Sara, 34, said in the RHODubai season 2 trailer, released on Thursday, February 29. (The trailer also revealed the show’s June premiere date.)

It seems that she will have some drama with Caroline Stanbury throughout the second season as well.

“You are a hypocrite, Sara,” Stanbury, 47, could be seen yelling while pointing at her costar during the 30-second clip.

Thursday’s trailer might have been short, but it teased drama between the women, all of whom (except Nina Ali) returned following the bombshell first season.

Chanel Ayan, Caroline Brooks, Lesa Milan are joining Sara and Stanbury to round out the cast with new RHODubai star Taleen Marie becoming the newest Housewife.

“BIG NEWS ⭐️ Happy to finally announce that I am the newest Real housewife of Dubai season 2!!” Taleen announced via Instagram in November 2023. “Thank you @bravotv and @bravoandy for your continued support and love through this unbelievable journey. I feel so blessed and excited to be a part of the @nbcuniversal and Bravo franchise.”

Months prior to the RHODubai trailer drop, Stanbury shared an update on her home life with husband Sergio Carrallo. She told Us Weekly exclusively at BravoCon in November 2023 that they were looking to expand their family in the near future.

“Baby boy [is] on ice and is perfect,” Stanbury shared at the time, referring to her frozen embryos. “And actually, surrogacy just became legal in the [United Arab Emirates]. … You never know.”

Stanbury is already a mother to three children — sons Zac and Aaron and daughter Yasmine — whom she shares with ex-husband Cem Habib. She married Sergio in 2021, and the topic of the couple having a baby was showcased during the first season of RHODubai.

Fans watched as there was some discourse in Stanbury and Sergio’s relationship regarding the method of having a child. Stanbury was interested in exploring surrogacy as an option, while Sergio wanted to go the traditional route.

Which OG Housewife Do You Want to Return?

During her interview with Us, Stanbury teased that their family planning discussions will continue in season 2.

“I moved into my new home, finally settling down. You’ll see a lot of tension between me and Sergio from moving and getting ourselves into the family house and drama with the ladies,” she said. “I mean, it is a complete different scenario this time. Nothing, even us as a cast, what we saw happen we didn’t even expect. So to sum it up, it’s like it’s a plot twist.”

The Real Housewives of Dubai season 2 premieres on Bravo Sunday, June 2, at 9 p.m. ET.