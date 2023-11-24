The Real Housewives of Dubai star Caroline Stanbury’s new face brought her husband, Sergio Carrallo, to tears.

Carrallo, 29, documented Stanbury’s facelift journey, sharing a vlog that recorded his emotional reaction to her surgery via Instagram on Thursday, November 22. “This was probably one of the hardest moments of my life,” Carrallo wrote in the caption of the social media post. “Seeing the person that you love with all your heart suffering and in pain how she was … it was very hard.”

Carrallo went on to share that while he didn’t initially agree with the procedure, he supported Stanbury’s decision.

“As a husband I will always support her and here for her and as much as I was against it, she really wanted to do it,” he continued. “So, I was there for her, supporting and helping her day to day. I am very proud of you and just seeing how happy you are with the result, it makes me very happy.”

“You look absolutely beautiful @carolinestanbury the only problem, now [is] … I am the oldest in the relationship!” he joked — referencing their age gap — before concluding the caption by praising Stanbury’s plastic surgeon, Dr. Steve S. Kim. “Thank you for taking the best care of my wife. Amazing job!”

In the vlog, Carrallo could be seen sitting in a car as he told viewers he was “scared” as Stanbury, 47, had been in surgery for “hours.” As he waited, Carrallo got her a bouquet of flowers with a balloon that said, “Get well soon.”

“I left my wife inside. They didn’t allow me to go with her, so just waiting very stressed,” Carrallo said. In addition to the flowers, Carrallo bought his wife a card and her “favorite” Hailey Bieber-inspired Erewhon smoothie.

Moments later, Carrallo, who said he “didn’t realize” he was still recording, could be seen walking into the hospital to see Stanbury after her procedure. As soon as he laid eyes on her, Carrallo was overcome with emotion. “Oh my God,” he said as his eyes watered.

He then drove Stanbury home, panning the camera to show her covered in bandages and scars. “I love you so much,” he told her, breaking down in tears. Stanbury, meanwhile, simply waved at the camera — unable to speak due to the extensive facial coverings.

Carrallo continued to document Stanbury’s recovery in the days that followed, showing the TV personality in bed. “We didn’t sleep and she had a lot of pain,” Carrallo told the camera.

Stanbury revealed via Instagram on Friday, November 24, that she is on day 14 of her healing journey and showed off her fresh look in a snap taken on Thanksgiving Day.

“NEW FACE, NEW ME,” she captioned a photo of herself and Carrallo smiling widely. “#HappyThanksgiving. Thankful for a lot of things in my life!”

Stanbury and Carrallo tied the knot in December 2021, which was documented in the first season of RHODubai. Before marrying Carrallo, Stanbury was married to ex-husband Cem Habib, with whom she shares three children, sons Zac and Aaron and daughter Yasmine.