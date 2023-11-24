Bachelor Nation gave thanks with a side of shade on Thanksgiving.

Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner shared a photo of his daughters, Jenny and Angie, and his granddaughters, Payton and Charlee, wearing what appeared to be Christmas ornaments as earrings on Thursday, November 23.

“It’s a Brayden kinda holiday,” Turner wrote via Instagram, referring to Bachelorette alum Brayden Bowers. “Thankful for friends!”

While appearing on Charity Lawson‘s season of The Bachelorette, Bowers made an impression with his jewelry choices. When he went on Bachelor in Paradise this summer, he brought 34 pairs of earrings — and told Us Weekly that the women’s reactions to his bold looks played a part in his connections on the beach.

“A lot of times people kind of try to dim me down. I feel like when they meet me, they’re like, ‘Oh, we got to change this about you. I don’t know if this is going to work.’ I mean, that’s kind of what I ran into with Kylee [Russell]. She’s like, ‘Maybe not the dangly earrings, maybe some studs or something like that,’” Bowers told Us in October. “And so when Kat [Izzo] kind of just was like, ‘No, I love your look. I wouldn’t want to change anything.’ It kind of just made me feel good because you want someone that just doesn’t want to change you.”

Scroll through for photos of Bachelor Nation stars celebrating Thanksgiving: