Bravo newbie Annemarie Wiley admits it’s been “very hard” dealing with the social media backlash from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills viewers.

“I know who I am as a person, and I am somebody who prides myself on being a kind and caring and fun and giving person,” Annemarie, 40, told Us Weekly exclusively while promoting season 13 of RHOBH. “So, for people to have a completely different perspective of me, I take it very seriously.”

Annemarie went on to say that the “negative comments” are “a lot,” noting that some of the backlash “really hurts.” But she tries to focus on “what’s important” in life.

“I have a wonderful life. I have a wonderful family, very supportive family that I’m very thankful for,” she said. “Hopefully, moving forward people will get to see me, the real me and see what I’m like as a person.”

Annamarie candidly told Us that she wished to get “a bit more support” from her RHOBH costars regarding the hate.

“I think there are some things that I’m dealing with that others have also had to deal with,” she said. “So it is always easier when you’re having to go through something publicly when you have others kind of rally around you. So, I think in that regard, it would definitely make it easier. But quietly I do have some of the support from some of the ladies.”

Annemarie made her debut on the Bravo series about halfway through the season. She explained to Us that she was asked to join the cast “a month and a half” after filming had started.

Despite her late entry, Annemarie came in hot starting drama with Sutton Stracke by asking questions about her “esophagus disorder.” Then, she got into it with Crystal Kung Minkoff on multiple occasions. During the most recent episode, Annemarie claimed that Crystal had said the women on RHOBH were “not intelligent” and “very shallow.”

However, Annemarie teased to Us that “things are going to shift” for her as RHOBH season 13 continues.

“People are going to get to see a totally different side of me, which I’m so excited about,” she gushed, noting that fans will see “a lighter side” of her personality.

When it comes to regrets about her first season on the show, Annemarie has none.

“It’s just a learning experience and there’s no manual for this. Being a Housewife is unlike any other experience ever,” she explained. “There’s only a select small group of women that have ever, ever done it, and they can attest to that. There’s no manual coming into this. There’s no handbook, there’s no rules per se. You kind of just learn as you’re going along and you course correct, you own up to your mistakes, you say your apologies and you move forward.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.