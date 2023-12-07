Crystal Kung Minkoff is not letting Southern Charm star Olivia Flowers’ recent claims about their BravoCon interaction get her down.

“I heard about who she was a week ago. I don’t know who she is,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 40, quipped during the Thursday, December 7, episode of the “Viall Files” podcast. “And let me tell you something: My glam team [asked] me, ‘Did you see this?’ I don’t know who she is [and] I feel bad.”

Kung Minkoff explained that her hair and makeup squad forwarded a photo that Flowers, 31, had posted when the Bravo stars met “a year ago.” The way Kung Minkoff sees it, Flowers is “mad” about not being recognized at BravoCon last month despite the pair’s past interaction.

“[It’s] not rude. There’s a lot of people that don’t know who I am [and] I’m not like, ‘You’re rude. You should know who I am,’” Kung Minkoff said. “Genuinely, I don’t watch [any of the other Bravo] shows, so if I don’t recognize you, it’s not a [diss]. That’s an ego-driven thing that has nothing to do with me.”

Continuing to assert that she’s “not a rude person,” Kung Minkoff insisted that she tries hard to be “polite” and further speculated that Flowers was offended that she was not memorable when they met.

“I literally couldn’t pick her out of a lineup today,” Kung Minkoff added. “I have no idea who she is.”

The drama began last month when Flowers claimed in an Instagram comment that she thought Kung Minkoff “was rude” when they interacted at BravoCon. The comment was left on a post from an E! News interview in which Kung Minkoff alleged there were “so many” unfriendly people at the Las Vegas convention.

On Thursday, podcast host Nick Viall theorized that Flowers likely was offended that Kung Minkoff thought she was just a fan instead of a reality star in her own right.

“You hit the nail on the head,” Kung Minkoff replied. “That picture, my team reminded me, [was of] me, her and another girl. At that time, these two girls came up to me and said, ‘We said hi to you outside and we think you think we’re fans, but we’re on the network.’ So, that’s exactly what it is. I didn’t recognize her this year.”

She continued: “But, I can’t control who I don’t know, but I treat fans, I treat friends [and] anyone on the network the same. You don’t get an extra bump because you’re on the network. I’m going to be polite to you no matter what.”

Kung Minkoff continued to assert that she still “doesn’t know who [Flowers] is today,” which is “not a dig on her or anybody that I don’t know.”

She insisted once again that her intention wasn’t to be mean, adding, “She wanted to be recognized by me and I didn’t recognize her, and therefore, I’ve become a ‘rude person.’ … You can’t be butthurt [that] the whole world doesn’t know who you are. Love her, too, whoever she is.”