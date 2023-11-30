Olivia Flowers’ new romance is sweeter than a honeybee — and even her ex-boyfriend Austen Kroll approves of the pairing.

“His name’s Alex [and] he’s from Dallas. We met at a wedding,” Flowers, 31, revealed to Nick Viall on the Thursday, November 30, episode of his “Viall Files” podcast. “I was my dad’s date [to the ceremony] and he was running late to it. So, I’m walking in by myself, late, and [Alex] was the usher and he’s like, ‘Can I walk you down the aisle?’ I was like, ‘It’s a little soon, but OK.’”

Alex works in finance and had never heard of Flowers or Southern Charm when they met.

“He didn’t know anything about the show, so it was fun introducing it to him,” she quipped before Viall, 43, asked about Kroll’s take on the new couple. “Well, they met and it went well. Because Alex can get extra nice when he’s drunk and be buddy-buddy, I was like, ‘Babe, just go and be nice, but you don’t have to be besties with him.’”

To Flowers’ surprise, Alex and Kroll, 36, came back from their golf outing in the same cart laughing. “There were, like, four golf carts and they were in one together and I was like, ‘Goddammit,’” she joked.

Flowers further asserted that there was no awkwardness between Alex and Kroll, whom she split from in 2022 after one year together, and that they even recently went on a group trip together.

“[Austen and I] have mutual friends that have this sick place in the Bahamas and he and I both got them in the divorce. They invited us both on this trip, with, like, a group of people, and we both went,” Flowers said on Thursday, noting she brought along Alex and Kroll invited his new girlfriend. “We were able to put our bulls—t aside.”

According to Flowers, the trip took place “two weeks ago” after the now-exes got into a heated argument after their BravoCon cast panel. Earlier this month, Kroll was asked at the fan convention about how he could have better handled his hookup with Shep Rose’s ex Taylor Ann Green. After Flowers interrupted Kroll’s soliloquy about not lying to Rose, 43, the crowd booed him.

“We get offstage, I’m walking by and see him look at me, and he’s like, ‘F—k you, Olivia. F—k you,’ he just got so mad,” she recalled. “He gets himself in these situations, people react and have an opinion, but he needs someone to blame for it. Because I initiated a conversation that had other people booing him, it’s my fault.”

Olivia continued: “We were screaming at each other and then went to the Bahamas four days later.”