The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Crystal Kung Minkoff is not taking back her jab at Dorit Kemsley.

“I think it’s funny. I stand by it,” Crystal, 40, exclusively told Us Weekly about her remark in the Wednesday, November 8, episode of the Bravo hit.

During the episode, the RHOBH women went to Las Vegas to celebrate Crystal’s 40th birthday. While at dinner, the women were playing a game and Crystal pulled a card that read, “What is the best compliment you’ve ever received?”

“I have perfect nipples,” she answered. Dorit replied, “I did not expect that.”

Crystal hit back, saying, “You should expect it.”

In her confessional, Crystal took a direct shot at her costar.

“Dorit, how would you know what a perfect nipple looks like?” she joked. “You haven’t seen a real body part in 10 years.”

When addressing the comment with Us, Crystal said she has yet to hear from Dorit about it.

“I loved it. I think it’s hysterical,” Crystal added. “Dorit’s the one person who’s always saying, ‘Come on Crystal, I know you’re shady. Go for it.’ I don’t think she wanted it at her expense.”

Dorit has addressed plastic surgery rumors over the years, shutting down rumors that she had a nose job after former RHOBH star Lisa Vanderpump threw shade about her looks.

In June 2021, Dorit claimed that Lisa, 63, ignored her when they crossed paths during a Los Angeles outing.

“Ignore her? I just didn’t recognize her lol,” Lisa, 63, wrote in a since-deleted X (formerly Twitter) post, sharing a side-by-side photo of Dorit in high school vs. her present-day look.

That same month, Dorit attended a barbecue with plastic surgeon Dr. Ben Talei, who shared his opinion on the Dorit’s nose. The entire thing was documented, thanks to Teddi Mellencamp, who posted the videos via Instagram Stories at the time.

Kyle Richards was also in attendance and asked the plastic surgeon to weigh in on the nose job rumors. He said there was “zero f—king chance” Dorit went under the knife.

“First of all, there’s a vein on top,” he explained. “If that win were ever touched, it would be engorged to hell.”

He went on to say that Dorit’s nose is “a little asymmetric, as it’s supposed to be, were it natural.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.