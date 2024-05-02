The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 is expected to start filming this spring as rumors about the cast run wild among Bravo fans.

Season 13 of the Bravo hit, which finished airing in March, starred Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Kung Minkoff and newcomer Annemarie Wiley. As the last remaining OG cast member, fans have been waiting for confirmation that Kyle has signed on to hold a diamond again.

Kyle, who was mourning the loss of childhood best friend Lorene, had a difficult season 13 with her costars questioning her decision to stop drinking, her weight loss (she denied that she had taken Ozempic) and her marital issues. (Us Weekly confirmed in July 2023 that Kyle and estranged husband Mauricio Umansky had separated after two decades of marriage.)

After the season wrapped airing in March, Kyle noted that it could be beneficial to take a mental health break by going on pause from the show.

“It was difficult shooting the season because I was going through stuff in my marriage, but our daughters didn’t know, and I didn’t feel like sharing it on camera quite yet,” Kyle told Us in her December 2023 cover story. “But I was honest with the [cast]. When they started grilling me, I was like, ‘Why are you acting like I haven’t been honest? I told you it’s the worst year we’ve ever had.’ Did they want me to take them inside my bedroom? I don’t know what they wanted me to do. I felt like people I considered my friends hurt me.”

Keep scrolling for a complete breakdown of the RHOBH cast and whether they plan to return for another season:

Kyle Richards

Housewives Status: Currently Unknown

Kyle has asserted that she has yet to decide if she will return. “People keep asking me, ‘Are you going to come back? Are you going to leave?’” she told Extra in March. “It’s always something I decide last-minute, sort of.”

Two months later during a May Amazon Live session, Kyle reiterated that she “can’t confirm” that she will return but denied that she had posed an ultimatum.

“I don’t even know what I’m doing yet, guys, so that can’t be true,” she added.

Dorit Kemsley

Housewives Status: Currently Unknown

Dorit has not revealed if she will return for season 14 as rumors have swirled online that the fashion designer could be a “friend.” Bravo has not commented on the speculation.

Erika Jayne

Housewives Status: Currently Unknown

Erika, 52, has not revealed whether she plans to film new episodes but is happy with her new chapter since filing for divorce from Tom Girardi, being dismissed from his fraud lawsuit and headlining her own Las Vegas residency.

“I’m happy to have come this far. I’m happy to have had the chance to start over and go forward, and life is much better than it has been,” she told Us in March. “You have to pick yourself up and you have to put one foot in front of the other. It really is baby step, baby step, baby step. And then those steps become a little bit bigger and bigger.”

Garcelle Beauvais

Housewives Status: Currently Unknown

Garcelle, 57, has not confirmed her return, telling Access Hollywood in April that she “is not allowed to say” one way or the other.

“I have nothing to do with casting,” Garcelle added.

Sutton Stracke

Housewives Status: Currently Unknown

Sutton also has not revealed her Housewife plan for season 14, telling The Sun in March that “[she doesn’t] know if [she’s] coming back.”

“I have no idea,” Sutton stressed. “I’m not in charge of that stuff.”

Crystal Kung Minkoff

Housewives Status: Fired

Crystal, 41, announced via Instagram in April that she would not be returning for season 14.

“It’s very bittersweet,” she said at the time. “Never did I think I would have been asked to do the show in a million years, let alone film it for three seasons. Every single year I was asked back, it was a blessing. It was an honor.”

A source later confirmed to Us that Crystal was fired “because she didn’t deliver” on story lines. Per the insider, production did not have a plot line in mind for Crystal going into the new season.

Annemarie Wiley

Housewives Status: Fired

Annemarie, 40, got her diamond for RHOBH season 13 only to return it the next year.

“I’m disappointed is an understatement,” she said in a March social media statement. “I never auditioned for this show. The show found me and asked me to be on it out of the blue 6 weeks after the cast had already started filming. I was thrown into filming 2 weeks later, mid-season. I was very excited about the opportunity, and I thought following exactly what I was instructed to do throughout filming last season was the way the ‘game was played.’”