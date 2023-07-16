Kyle Richards is celebrating a special milestone in her sobriety journey.

“Today marks one year alcohol-free for me. A number of things made me come to the conclusion that I didn’t want to drink. First and foremost, I didn’t feel it had a place where I personally wanted to be,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 54, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, July 15. “I listened to my heart and the message was clear to me. I knew it was no longer serving me (no pun intended) physically, mentally or spiritually.”

She continued: “I never put a time frame on when I would drink again or say IF I ever would. All I know is I have never felt better physically or been more clear mentally. I’ve learned that I still overshare but at least I don’t have the ‘hanxiety’ thinking about it. I’ve learned I still do stupid things sometimes and beat myself up about it. I’ve learned I’m still fun and last but not least I’ve learned it was much easier than I thought it would be. It was definitely met with resistance by some. But I have never been one to fall prey to peer pressure. No matter my age.”

Richards acknowledged that she did not have a “problem with alcohol” that lead her to quit drinking but that it made her “feel depressed the next day.”

“And honestly, life is going to throw us some difficult days. I certainly don’t need to be adding any extra ones to that list,” she concluded her social media message.

Several of Richards’ celebrity friends — including RHOBH costars Erika Jayne and Garcelle Beauvais — and family members shared their love for her in the comments amid her wellness journey.

“What!!! Omg I am so proud of you!! We love a strong-willed healthy mind, body and soul queen 🧘‍♀️🕉️,” Richards’ daughter Alexia, 27, wrote via Instagram comment.

Her eldest daughter, Farrah, 34, chimed in: “Love you ❤️❤️❤️.”

The Halloween Ends actress shares Farrah with ex Guraish Aldjufrie from her first marriage. After her divorce in 1992, Richards moved on with husband Mauricio Umansky, with whom she shares daughters Alexia, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15.

Richards has previously credited her alcohol-free lifestyle with helping her lose weight.

“I changed my eating after we were in Europe for a month. We were in Europe for three weeks and then Australia for a week, and I had gained weight, and I was like, ‘OK, that’s it.’ No sugar, no carbs, no alcohol,” she said during a January Amazon Live session, noting that she felt “so good” with her new diet.

Richards’ sobriety milestone comes in the middle of her marital woes with Umansky, 53. Us Weekly confirmed earlier this month that the twosome had hit a rough patch in their 27-year marriage and had separated but are still living under the same roof.

“Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year,” they wrote in a joint Instagram statement on July 3. “The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part.”

A source exclusively told Us several weeks later that Richards and Umansky are “building back up their foundation” because they really “want to find a way” to make their marriage work.