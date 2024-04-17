Crystal Kung Minkoff is “devastated” after her departure from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“She was fired because she didn’t deliver,” the insider says. “Producers told her she doesn’t have a storyline, so they had to let her go.”

Crystal, 41, confirmed her departure in an Instagram video shared on Monday, April 15. “I just wanted to share the news that I will not be coming back to film season 14 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. It’s very bittersweet,” she said in the video post. “Never did I think I would have been asked to do the show in a million years, let alone film it for three seasons. Every single year I was asked back, it was a blessing. It was an honor.”

Crystal, who joined the cast of RHOBH in 2021 for season 11, noted that being the first Asian American on RHOBH came with “a lot of weight” on her shoulders.

“I have since just have really understood the magnitude of what that meant for people,” she said. “I just wanted to thank you guys for being such an incredible support for me, and I hope that I have been for you, sharing my story with my ED [eating disorder], sharing stories about my father and his Alzheimer’s. I’ve heard so many incredible stories from you guys.”

She teased that she was not saying “goodbye” but rather “see you soon.”

“I have some other things going on that I will be sharing with you soon that I’ll still be able to connect with you because at the end of the day, that has been my biggest gift of filming this show is connecting with so many of you with your beautiful stories,” she said. “So, more to come but I just, I’m so grateful for everyone’s love and support. You guys are an incredible audience with your own unique story to tell and I hope that you guys all one day have your opportunity.”

In the wake of her social media upload, fans and celebs alike weighed in on Crystal’s exit. Her husband, Rob Minkoff, joked he was planning to “bring it” on the next season.

Crystal’s departure from the hit Bravo series may not be the only change RHOBH faces. In March, Annemarie Wiley announced she wouldn’t be returning to the show. “To say that I’m disappointed is an understatement,” she wrote via Instagram at the time.

Kyle Richards also said that joining season 14 would be a “last minute” decision for her after her split from husband Mauricio Umansky became a major storyline in season 13 of RHOBH.

“I think this season, particularly, because I had been so under the microscope, not just with the cast, but in the public eye,” Kyle, 55, told Extra in March. “It’s been very challenging to navigate through that when I’m just trying to figure out my life myself.”