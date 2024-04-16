Your account
Entertainment

Bravo Stars — and Celebrities — React to Crystal Minkoff’s ‘RHOBH’ Exit

By
Crystal Minkoff. Casey Durkin/Bravo

Crystal Minkoff‘s departure from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reminded Us that celebrities are Bravo fans too as Octavia Spencer, Paula Abdul and more reacted to the casting news.

“You’ll be missed!” Spencer wrote as Abdul called Crystal “so beautiful” amid the shakeup. Crystal took to Instagram on Monday, April 15, to announce that she will not be returning to reality TV after three seasons.

“I just wanted to share the news that I will not be coming back to film season 14 of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. It’s very bittersweet,” she said in the video post. “Never did I think I would have been asked to do the show in a million years, let alone film it for three seasons. Every single year I was asked back, it was a blessing. It was an honor.”

Crystal admitted that being the first Asian American on RHOBH came with “a lot of weight” on her shoulders.

Real Housewives of Beverly HIlls

“I have since just have really understood the magnitude of what that meant for people,” she noted. “I just wanted to thank you guys for being such an incredible support for me, and I hope that I have been for you, sharing my story with my ED [eating disorder], sharing stories about my father and his Alzheimer’s. I’ve heard so many incredible stories from you guys.”

In her social media upload, Crystal clarified that she was not saying “goodbye” but rather “see you soon.”

“I have some other things going on that I will be sharing with you soon that I’ll still be able to connect with you because at the end of the day, that is been my biggest gift of filming. This show is connecting with so many of you with your beautiful stories,” she continued. “So, more to come but I just, I’m so grateful for everyone’s love and support. You guys are an incredible audience with your own unique story to tell and I hope that you guys all one day have your opportunity.”

It didn’t take long for fans and stars alike to flood Crystal’s comments section with reactions.

Garcelle Beauvais, who starred alongside Crystal on RHOBH, wrote how she would miss spending time together while filming the show. Crystal’s husband, Rob Minkoff, meanwhile, joked that he was planning to “bring it” on the next season.

Crystal joined the RHOBH franchise in 2021 for season 11 and remained on the show for three years.

Keep scrolling to see how celebrities reacted to Crystal’s unexpected departure:

Sarah Michelle Gellar

In the comments, the actress praised Crystal for her kind comments about the experience, writing, “Well said.”

Stars Who Love Bravo Jon Hamm

Rob Minkoff

“And I was really planning to ‘bring it’ this season,” Rob, who shares two kids with Crystal, joked in response.

Rob Minkoff and Crystal Kung Minkoff. Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Women's Cancer Research Fund

Garcelle Beauvais

Garcelle wrote she would “miss” her costars but she was “happy” for their friendship.

Tiffany Moon

“Thank you for sharing your life, family, and struggles with us,” the former Real Housewives of Dallas star wrote. “You were authentic, relatable, and funny AF. When one door closes, another opens. Here’s to bigger and better things in your future my love ❤️❤️.”

Tiffany Moon. Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion

Octavia Spencer

“You’ll be missed!” the Academy Award winning actress replied.

Tamra Judge

The Real Housewives of Orange County star called Crystal a “class act,” adding, “You’re gonna be missed.”

Heather Dubrow

Tamra’s costar on RHOC sent her love to Crystal in the comments section as well.

Heather Dubrow. Steven Simione/WireImage

Justin Anderson

The celebrity hair colorist gushed over Crystal, writing, “You were always a bright spot of the franchise! and it’s never a bad idea to leave the party a little early 😉 better things coming 🙌🏼 happy graduation, crystal 😝 xoxoox ♥️.”

Haylie Duff

“So proud of you!! Such a huge accomplishment 💜 and love seeing you in that sweatshirt 🥰 good memories!” the former child star replied.

Andy Cohen

The Bravo executive producer responded with the clapping emoji.

Andy Cohen. Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Sanya Richards-Ross

In her response, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star called Crystal’s exit announcement “beautiful.”

Chanel Ayan

“Noooooooooooooo. I am gonna miss you hun my first housewives friend and sister we met at WWHL and connected for life. I will see you soon love ya,” the Real Housewives of Dubai star wrote.

Gina Kirschenheiter

The fellow Housewife sent heart emojis to Crystal.

Gina Kirschenheiter. Mindy Small/Getty Images

Erin Lichy

The RHONY star sent her love to Crystal after the surprising news.

Tracy Tutor

“You are a class act and always will be. I, for one, will miss seeing your beautiful spirit on this show,” the Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star replied. “But onwards and I know this is not the last we hear from @crystalkungminkoff The best is yet to come my friend ❤️.”

Zooey Deschanel

“Nooooooooo 😭😭😭😭,” the New Girl alum responded.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Paula Abdul

The singer called Crystal “so beautiful” as a show of support.

