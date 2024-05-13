Dorit Kemsley has been spotted filming The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 days after announcing her separation from husband PK Kemsley.

Dorit, 47, was photographed alongside Kyle Richards in one photo captured by RHOBH fans on Saturday, May 11, while attending a party hosted by fellow Bravo star Sutton Stracke. (Erika Jayne and Garcelle Beauvais were also spotted at the event.)

Dorit’s public outing came just a few days after she and PK, 56, announced their decision to separate after nine years of marriage in a joint social media statement on May 9.

“We as a couple have been subject to a lot of speculation about our marriage. We have had our struggles over the last few years and continue to work through them as two people who love each other and share two amazing children together,” they wrote. “To safeguard our deep friendship and maintain a harmonious environment for our children we have made the mutual and difficult decision to take some time apart and reevaluate our relationship while we prioritize our children. We appreciate your love and support while we continue to do the work necessary throughout this journey.”

Dorit joined the main cast of RHOBH during season 7, which premiered in 2016. Since becoming a Bravo star, the nature of her PK’s relationship has been under a microscope with their marital issues becoming a storyline during RHOBH season 13, which came to an end earlier this year.

Erika, 52, appeared to hint that things were awry in Dorit and PK’s marriage when calling them the next Bravo couple to split during BravoCon in 2022. After the three-day convention, Erika and Dorit had some tension between them, but it seems the Pretty Mess author was just foreshadowing.

Split rumors started swirling nearly a year later in October 2023, when In Touch reported that PK was living in a hotel and published a photo of the music mogul without his wedding ring. They denied breakup rumors in a statement at the time.

Once RHOBH season 13 premiered that same month, fans got an inside look into the ups and downs of Dorit and PK’s marriage. During one episode, the duo filmed their couples therapy session, which showed PK referring to Dorit’s PTSD as “obnoxious” years after their Beverly Hills home was burglarized in 2021.

During the RHOBH season 13 finale in February, it was revealed that PK continued to extend a work trip to London for 39 days at that point.

Dorit admitted she and PK were at “an all-time bad” when RHOBH stopped filming last year, but shared they were “stronger than ever” when the reunion was filmed in January.

When a fan asked about Dorit’s “stronger than ever” comment via social media on Sunday, May 12, the Bravo star was quick to hit back.

“We were. S—t happens,” Dorit responded. “It’s called life — try it sometime. One day at a time.”