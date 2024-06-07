Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman BJ Thompson is “awake and responsive” after suffering a medical emergency at practice.

Thompson, 25, had a seizure and went into cardiac arrest at the Chiefs’ practice facility on Thursday, June 6, and was rushed to the hospital.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Thompson gained consciousness on Friday, June 7, after a more ominous update the previous night.

“BJ is still unconscious at this point, but he’s stable and vitals are good,” Thompson’s agent Chris Turnage told Pelisssero on Thursday. “His family asks for your continued prayers.”

The Chiefs halted Thursday’s scheduled practice after Thompson suffered the seizure during a special teams meeting.

According to Pelissero, the team’s medical staff “worked quickly,” and an ambulance was called to transport Thompson.

A third-round draft pick by the Chiefs in 2023, Thompson saw his first career action in Kansas City’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers in January where he recorded two tackles.

Thompson accompanied his Chiefs teammates on a trip to the White House last week to celebrate their Super Bowl championship.

“Posted at the White House got me feeling like the president 👔,” Thompson captioned a photo on Saturday, June 1, of him lounging on a White House couch.

Thompson also posted snaps from the visit looking at photos of former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, posing in front of the White House with a Chiefs helmet and the Vince Lombardi Trophy and a group photo with teammates Ekow Boye-Doe and Felix Anudike-Uzomah.

It’s been an offseason of ups and downs since the Chiefs won their second consecutive Super Bowl title in February.

Prior to Thompson’s health scare, wide receiver Rashee Rice was charged with aggravated assault and collision involving bodily injury, defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs was charged with animal cruelty and kicker Harrison Butker gave a highly controversial commencement address that resulted in many fans calling for his job.

The Chiefs open mandatory mini camp, for which all players are required to report for conditioning, drills and meetings, begins on Tuesday, June 11.

Kansas City kicks off their preseason schedule August 10 against the Jacksonville Jaguars before their quest for back-to-back-to-back titles begins in earnest September 5 against the Baltimore Ravens.