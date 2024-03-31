Police officers in Dallas are currently looking for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice after a car accident.

Law enforcement officials confirmed to The Dallas Morning News on Sunday, March 31, that a car believed to be registered or leased to Rice, 23, was involved in a crash one day earlier. Police noted that the accident took place on North Central Expressway and that they are currently searching for Rice. (It is unknown if there were any injuries or fatalities in the crash.)

The Dallas Morning News also obtained a police call sheet that confirmed their search for Rice.

It is not known whether Rice will face charges. According to ESPN, the NFL star does not appear listed in Dallas County jail records as of Sunday morning.

Rice has not publicly addressed the investigation or his alleged involvement. Us Weekly has reached out for comment.

Rice was drafted by the Chiefs in 2023 in the second round. At the end of his rookie season, he helped the team clinch the Super Bowl LVIII trophy in February.

“I’m not gonna lie, it’s crazy,” Rice gushed to sportscasters after the NFL championship in Las Vegas. “I just sat in the end zone and watched the confetti fall. I wasn’t even over there with the team and it’s really surreal right now. You talk about it, but it’s a really be living is just different. Like, we on top of the world. This is crazy.”

Within his rookie year, Rice had 79 receptions during the regular season and 26 in the postseason. As he made certain catches, the stadium — including Taylor Swift, the girlfriend of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce — would erupt in cheers.

Despite Swift, 34, becoming a fervent Chiefs Kingdom fan, Rice has played it cool when it came to the pop star hanging around with the team.

“I’ve seen her, but I didn’t go up to her like, ‘Can I get a picture?’ or nothing like that,” Rice said during a December 2023 episode of the Fubo Sports’ “Airing It Out” podcast. “Maybe if my girl was there I would be like, ‘Can we get a picture with the girls together?’ or something.”

Rice had explained that he was grateful for Kelce, 34, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes taking him under their wing — and inviting him to hang out in their inner circle.

“You know, those guys like Trav and Pat, they invite us out because they know that we are the only guys that see them every day and know and see them for who they really are not just like, ‘Bro, you’re a superstar football player!’” Rice added. “It’s just Pat and it’s just Trav.”