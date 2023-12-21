Travis Kelce’s teammate Rashee Rice will not be embarrassing himself in front of Taylor Swift any time soon.

“I’ve seen her, but I didn’t go up to her like, ‘Can I get a picture?’ or nothing like that,” Rice, 23, revealed during a Tuesday, December 19, episode of the Fubo Sports’ “Airing It Out” podcast. The wide receiver said he just “wouldn’t go up to another dude’s girl” — and the same rules apply to Swift.

“Maybe if my girl was there I would be like, ‘Can we get a picture with the girls together?’ or something,” Rice said, noting that he’s “happy for Trav” overall.

Rice alluded to having the utmost respect for Kelce, 34, and fellow teammate Patrick Mahomes because they don’t act like NFL superstars.

“You know, those guys like Trav and Pat, they invite us out because they know that we are the only guys that see them every day and know and see them for who they really are not just like, ‘Bro, you’re a superstar football player!’” he said on Tuesday’s podcast. “It’s just Pat and it’s just Trav.”

While Rice has no plans to interact with Swift directly, the football player did have one thing to praise the singer for.

“She brought a lot more fans to the team too,” he explained.

Kelce and Swift first made headlines for their relationship in September. The singer has since revealed that she and the football star “started hanging out right after” Kelce mentioned Swift on an episode of his “New Heights” podcast in July.

After attending Swift’s Eras Tour, Kelce shared his interest in the singer, explaining that he attempted to give her his phone number after the show. While things didn’t go as planned at the time, it seemed that they worked out in the end.

“We actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other,” Swift explained during her TIME Magazine interview earlier this month, clarifying her and Kelce’s relationship timeline.

“By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple,” she explained, referring to the September game she attended in the Kelce suite and watched the Chiefs defeat the Chicago Bears. “I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

Since then, Swift has attended various home and away Chiefs games to cheer on her man. (Kelce has returned the favor, attending some Eras Tour dates during the South American leg.)

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” Swift further explained, noting that she and Kelce are “just proud of each other.”