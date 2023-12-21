The NFL is continuing to show their support for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

The league teamed up with Nickelodeon to share a holiday-themed cartoon on Tuesday, December 19. “Can you spot all the Easter eggs? 🏈🎄 unwrap all the surprises with #NFLonNickmas,” the caption read.

Fans were quick to spot an animated version of Kelce, 34, sitting in the front right corner of the photo making a friendship bracelet, alluding to the start of his high-profile relationship with Swift, 34.

“I can’t with Trav 😂” one fan commented. Another added, “Travis making his friendship bracelets 🥹🥹.”

A third noted that the animated Kelce “friendship bracelets is everything.”

The cartoon also included players from the Las Vegas Raiders as the Chiefs are set to play the Raiders on Christmas. Swift has yet to confirm her plans to attend, but sources previously told Us Weekly that she was spending the holidays with Kelce.

After Kelce attended Swift’s Eras Tour at Missouri’s Arrowhead Stadium in July, the tight end went on his “New Heights” podcast and revealed that he had hoped to meet the musician by giving her a friendship bracelet with his number on it. (Swift’s fans started the trend of making beaded bracelets and trading them with each other at her concerts because of the song “You’re On Your Own Kid.”)

“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” Travis confessed to his brother, Jason Kelce, on the “New Heights” podcast in July. “So, I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.”

Swift has since revealed that their relationship kicked off shortly after his declaration.

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” Swift shared during her TIME interview earlier this month, revealing that they “started hanging out right after that.”

Swift was spotted at her first Kansas City Chiefs game in September.

“We actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other,” Swift said during the same TIME interview. “By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

Swift has since become a somewhat permanent fixture at Kelce’s games. She’s often spotted sitting in suites at various NFL stadiums with her famous friends ­— including Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds — or her family members. Travis, for his part, has returned the favor and showed up for Swift at her Buenos Aires tour stops last month.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” Travis shared. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”