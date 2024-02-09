Travis Kelce may be a sweetheart off the field, but during a game, he’s not afraid of giving his fellow players some tough love.

A reporter asked Kelce, 34, whether it was true that Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes “never gets mad” at the team’s receivers because Mahomes, 28, sends Kelce to deliver criticism. “Yeah, I’ll play bad cop,” the tight end admitted in a press conference on Thursday, February 8. “I give the same energy to myself when I drop a pass or screw up on a route. … That’s funny [Marquez Valdes-Scantling] said that.”

Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice agreed with receiver Scantling, 29, and Kelce, telling reporters at the same press conference, “I think that’s how it works.” Rice noted he doesn’t necessarily see Kelce’s “bad cop” attitude as a negative thing.

“I kinda think we all love it just because, I mean, it’s Travis Kelce and he’s one of the greatest tight ends to ever play,” Rice, 23, shared on Thursday. “So, him being his size, playing how he plays, I mean, anything he tells us, we can move a lot faster. And I’m pretty sure it’s just to help us.”

Kelce’s “bad cop” energy has seemingly lent itself to the team’s success, as the Chiefs will play in this year’s Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, February 11. The team is looking to win The Vince Lombardi Trophy for the second year in a row after beating the Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl LVII in February 2023.

Kelce opened up about various aspects of his preparation for the big game on Thursday’s episode of his and his brother Jason Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast — confirming he hasn’t shaved his beard “since before Christmas” because it helps him play “way better.”

Travis explained: “I feel when I look in the mirror, I look rugged. I’m focused — focused on something. I’m working towards getting some s–t done. I haven’t been worried about anything but getting s–t done. I feel the power of it. It gives me power. … I’ve been playing way better.”

Leading up to the Super Bowl, Travis has also responded to several questions about his relationship with Taylor Swift, who is expected to attend the game after finishing her Eras Tour shows in Tokyo.

“Is there going to be another ring besides the Super Bowl ring if you win this thing on Sunday?” a reporter asked Travis during a Monday, February 5, press conference. Shutting down engagement speculation, Travis responded, “I’m focused on getting this ring, and that’s all my mind’s focused on right now.”

The couple have made headlines ever since Swift, 34, began supporting Travis at NFL games in September 2023. The Chiefs paid homage to the pop star in the team’s official Super Bowl artwork, as an illustrated version of Travis is seen recreating Swift’s notable heart hands pose.

During Thursday’s press conference, Travis revealed that he and the “Anti-Hero” singer connected over their shared values, adding, “We love to shine light on others, shine light around the people that help and support us. … I feel like we both have just a love for life.”