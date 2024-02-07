Travis Kelce has copied girlfriend Taylor Swift’s signature heart hands gesture on the NFL field and it’s now been immortalized in official Super Bowl art.

The Kansas City Chiefs dropped its official Super Bowl artwork via social media on Tuesday, February 6, in which an illustrated version of Kelce, 34, stood in front of Las Vegas’ famed Bellagio Hotel & Casino resort with teammates Patrick Mahomes, Nick Bolton, L’Jarius Sneed and Trent McDuffie. While the rest of the squad stoically posed in front of the Bellagio fountains, Kelce beamed and made a heart with his hands.

The gesture, notably, is one made famous by Swift, 34. Since her early years in the spotlight, she’s tossed up heart hands during her live concerts. On her current Eras Tour, she flashes the symbol during her Fearless section of the show.

“The heart-hand symbol means something between ‘I love you’ and ‘thank you,’” Swift previously told The New York Times in 2011. “It’s just a sweet, simple message that you can deliver without saying a word.”

She added at the time, “When the moment is just right and the crowd is screaming louder than any sound I ever imagined I’d hear. I just want to tell them I love them over and over, but sometimes the simplest thing to do is to make a sign with your hands.”

Kelce first replicated her signature iconography last month, throwing up heart hands after he scored a touchdown during the Chiefs’ divisional playoffs against the Buffalo Bills.

“Yeah, man, had to spread the love baby,” Kelce quipped during a January episode of his “New Heights” podcast. “Always got to spread that love, baby.”

Kelce has been dating Swift since summer 2023, two months before she went to her first Chiefs football game. The Grammy winner has since attended 11 more of Kelce’s NFL games and loves supporting his career achievements.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” Swift told TIME in a December 2023 cover story. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”

The feeling is admittedly mutual for Kelce.

“She’s unbelievable. She’s rewriting the history books herself,” Kelce told reporters on Monday, February 5, of watching Swift become the first musician to win Album of the Year at the Grammys four times. “I told her I’ll have to hold up my end of the bargain and come home with some hardware too.”

Swift is currently on her Eras Tour, performing multiple shows in Japan, while Kelce is preparing for Super Bowl LVIII. The tight end and his Chiefs teammates will play the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL championship on Sunday, February 11, at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium. It is not known whether Swift will make it to the big game considering she has a Tokyo concert the night before, but thanks to her private jet and the time difference, the odds are in her favor.