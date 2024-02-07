The countdown is on for Super Bowl LVIII, and Us Weekly has everything you need to throw the perfect game day celebration.

The Kansas City Chiefs will go head-to-head against the San Francisco 49ers at this year’s big game in Las Vegas on Sunday, February 11. The event will mark the first time the annual game is held at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, in Sin City.

The Chiefs and the 49ers earned their Super Bowl spots after defeating the Buffalo Bills and the Detroit Lions in the AFC and NFC Championships, respectively. The Chiefs come into the game as the reigning Super Bowl champs, having beaten the Philadelphia Eagles in February 2023.

“You gotta fight for your right to party!” Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce exclaimed while accepting the AFC Championship trophy, referencing the Beastie Boys’ track “Fight For Your Right.” He continued: “Believe it, baby! We’re going to Las Vegas, Nevada!”

From menu choices to helpful tech to decorations and more, scroll down to see Us’ Super Bowl party must-haves.

Freezer Favorite

Chicago’s No. 1-selling frozen pizza is making its way across the country. Known for its irresistible buttery crust, plentiful cheese and all-natural ingredients, Home Run Inn delivers their restaurant-style pizza to your local grocer’s freezer.

Surround Sound

Stepping away from the screen for a few seconds? Use your TV’s Bluetooth capabilities and link the sound to a portable speaker to make sure you don’t miss any of the action.

Can Coolers

Bring the tailgate to your living room by passing out koozies so that your guests’ hands stay dry and drinks remain cold throughout the night.

Festive Decor

Get into the game-day spirit with strategically placed streamers, balloons and banners. You can let the team colors dictate your decorating scheme, choose football-themed shapes or simply go for celebratory gold.