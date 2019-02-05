The feeling is mutual! One day after Jennifer Lopez wrote boyfriend Alex Rodriguez a sweet love note on Instagram for their two-year dating anniversary, the former baseball star reciprocated the love, posting his own sweet nothings on Monday, February 4.

“Macha 13,” the 43-year-old began on Instagram, citing his New York Yankees Jersey number: “I can’t believe it’s been two years. Only 730 days, which have flown by, but it feels like we have been together forever. We are meant to be, and how much you mean to me cannot be put into words.”

He continued: “From baseball games, to traveling across the world to shows in Vegas. We have done it all together and every moment with you is cherished. Where this road will take us next is unknown but there is no one else I would rather have by my side. The journey is just beginning and I am excited for what’s ahead.”

The day prior, Lopez, 49, wrote that she has enjoyed two years of laughter, fun and adventures with A.Rod. “You make my world a more beautiful safe and stable place … in the midst of our ever-changing, ever-moving life,” she told her beau. “You make me feel like a teenager starting out all over again … Every time I think I have you pegged, you surprise me in the most wonderful ways reminding me how blessed I am to have found you now in this moment at this time … our time … Te Amo Macho.”

The Second Act actress also added the hashtags “#2years” and “#atapontheshoulder,” referencing how she Rodriguez started dating after she tapped the athlete on the shoulder. Rodriguez shared that story on an April 2018 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, saying “the luckiest day of [his] life” started in a parking lot.

“Someone taps me on the shoulder, and I turn around and I do not recognize this person,” he recalled. “And it’s Jennifer, but she’s dressed up as Harlee from [her NBC drama] Shades of Blue. And she’s in her jeans and her big boots. And it took me about four or five seconds, and she said, ‘It’s Jennifer. It’s Jennifer.’ I go, ‘Oh, my God. Jennifer. You look beautiful.’ I was so embarrassed, and then I got a little nervous. And I’m like, This is so goofy. We all know who Jennifer is and she’s everywhere.”

Luckily for him, the “Dinero” singer wasn’t slighted. “She says, ‘Well, you have my number. Reach out.’ And I went home that night and I reached out.”

In December, a source told Us Weekly an engagement is “on the horizon,” adding, “Alex is obsessed with Jen and spends as much time as he can with her.”

Peter Segal, director of Second Act, concurs. “I think it’s inevitable [that they are going to get married],” he told Us earlier that month. “The question is when, not if.”

Lopez was previously married to Ojani Noa, Cris Judd and Marc Anthony. She and Anthony, 50, share 10-year-old twin children: son Maximilian and daughter Emme. Meanwhile, Rodriguez shares daughters Natasha, 14, and Ella, 10, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

