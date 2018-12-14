They’re going the distance! Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s friends are convinced that they’re bound to tie the knot one day.

Peter Segal, who directed Lopez, 49, in her upcoming project Second Act can’t get enough of the A-list couple. “You know, I think it’s inevitable [that they are going to get married] but I’m not going to predict when. The question is when, not if,” Segal, 56, exclusively told Us Weekly at the film’s New York City premiere on Wednesday, December 12, noting that the baseball player, 43, visited his lady on set “a lot,” but they kept things PG-13. “No PDA. They were together, very respectful. I’m actually not a big fan of PDA anyway, so thank God not.”

Lopez, for her part, raved about her romance with Rodriguez during a November appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “We are [very happy]. We’ve been together a couple years. It’s nice,” she gushed of her beau, one month after they sparked engagement rumors when she was seen wearing a massive diamond sparkler.

The World of Dance judge, who started dating the athlete in May 2017, showered him with compliments at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards in August while accepting the Vanguard Award.

“We’re like mirror images of each other,” she said to Rodriguez. “You know, my life is sweeter and better with you in it because you make me realize that every day, the sky is not the limit.”

Second Act hits theaters on Friday, December 21.

With reporting by Nicki Gostin

