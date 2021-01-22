Jennifer Lopez Talks Therapy and Self-Love in 'Coach Conversations'

New series alert! Coach dropped the first video as part of its new YouTube series and the premiere episode feature none other than Coach ambassador Jennifer Lopez.

On Friday, January 22, the brand launched its Coach Conversations YouTube series with a 19-minute discussion between J. Lo and former monk-turned-purpose coach Jay Shetty. Titled “What’s Your Calling?,” the duo talks about everything from purpose to therapy to self-love.

“There is so much pressure around finding your purpose, and I do think you have to listen to yourself, and the words you tell yourself,” Lopez says. “What you say becomes your reality. When something really speaks to you — a mission, a calling, a purpose — you need to trust that you’re the right person to manifest that.”

In a press release, Coach Creative Director Stuart Vevers explained the importance of the new web series. “Coach Conversations is about building a two-way dialogue,” Vevers said. “It features authentic and inspiring conversations with our Coach Family and friends, and it celebrates something I’ve always believed about fashion: that it should be about community.”

The second episode will launch in February and feature fellow Coach ambassador Michael B. Jordan alongside Grammy-nominated artist Corda. Coinciding with Black History Month, the pair will discuss Black creatives.

“I’m proud to be part of Coach Conversations and this necessary discourse about the experiences of Black creatives,” the Black Panther star said in the press release. “Leaning into our communities and supporting each other is so crucial, and I am grateful for this opportunity to talk about the importance of creating constructive impact for the next generation to takeoff with.”

New videos will launch each month to commemorate an important moment, from Pride month to International Women’s Day and many more.

The Hustlers star celebrated the launch of the series sharing a clip on Instagram. “I’m so excited to be part of the first episode of #CoachConversations … a new monthly YouTube series from @Coach. I had a great time talking with @JayShetty about purpose,” she wrote.

“Your energy was the best! Thank you for sharing these insights with me 🙏🙌🙌,” Shetty commented.

In November 2019, Coach announced the “Let’s Get Loud” singer as their newest global brand ambassador. “It is a timeless brand that I’ve always been a fan of and the upcoming collection really speaks to my personal style — an uptown downtown mix,” Lopez said in a statement at the time.

Since then, she’s starred in multiple campaigns and even created a new iconic bag.

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)