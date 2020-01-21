2019 was a huge year for Jennifer Lopez, but 2020’s looking to be just as iconic! The Hustlers star just added a major accomplishment to her already impressive resume as the new face of Coach.

The hitmaker shared the news with her 110 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, January 21 by revealing two of the stunning Spring 2020 campaign images. She captioned the pics, “Soakin’ up that NYC energy!!! ☀️ Loved shooting in my hometown for my first campaign with @Coach. New York is always an inspiring city—encouraging us to do our own thing and be an original!”

The Originals Go Their Own Way campaign is all about, as the brand put it, “doing things your own way and expressing yourself through purpose and style.” So, it makes sense that the luxury brand plugged Lopez for her first-ever Coach campaign. For the photoshoot, shot by photographer Juergen Teller, the triple-treat was joined by global face of Coach, Michael B. Jordan.

“I have a unique history with Coach that dates back to ‘All I Have,’” said Lopez in a statement announcing the new campaign. “It is a brand that embodies the essence of being born and bred in New York and I, of course, deeply relate to that.”

She continued, “In all it creates, Coach promotes individuality and optimism in its style as well as a sense of authenticity and inclusion. Like me, we’re both New York originals, who create a unique mix of high-fashion with street edge.”

The campaign spotlights Coach’s new bags, including the Hutton, the Rambler and the men’s Pacer Backpack and Belt Bag. Lopez and Jordan also model pieces from the new ready-to-wear collection.

“I’m proud to be part of the new spring campaign,” said Jordan in a statement. “The story of what makes an original is very meaningful to me for many reasons and it was a great experience working with Stuart and Juergen to tell that story in a way that feels fresh and powerful.”

Lopez joins Selena Gomez and Yara Shahidi, who are also faces of the fashion brand. Gomez partnered with the brand for the first time in December 2016 and the Grown-ish star joined the Coach family in July 2019.