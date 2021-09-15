Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Feel 'Blessed' With a 'Real-Life Fairy Tale'

Nailed it! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are really happy with the way their recent red carpet debut went, a source reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“Going red carpet official was a wonderful experience, and they were just so proud to shout their love from the rooftops like they did,” the insider says of the “Get Right” singer, 52, and the Argo director, 49. “The messages were pouring in from all over Hollywood and beyond, saying how cute they looked, and that meant the world to both Ben and J. Lo.”

The couple made their first official appearance together on Friday, September 10, at the Venice International Film Festival, where Affleck was premiering his upcoming movie, The Last Duel. The Hustlers actress wowed onlookers in a white Georges Hobeika gown trimmed with crystals, while Affleck chose an understated black tuxedo with a bowtie.

The occasion marked the duo’s first joint red carpet appearance since they rekindled their romance in April. The last time they attended an event together was December 2002 when they went to the premiere of Lopez’s Maid in Manhattan.

“They feel so blessed to be living this real-life fairy tale, and will be getting engaged — then married — down the line,” the source adds. “Without any shadow of doubt.”

The pair, who first dated from 2002 to 2004 and were engaged, reunited in April after Lopez split from ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez. By the end of May, an insider told Us that the pair were “full-on dating.”

The twosome spent the summer hanging out with their families and jetting off to the Mediterranean for a vacation celebrating Lopez’s July 24 birthday.

“They are both madly in love and don’t want to let one another go this time,” an insider told Us last month, adding that Affleck considers the Enough star to be the “one that got away.”

Just two days after their grand debut in Venice, Lopez attended the 2021 VMAs solo, but the couple reunited at the Met Gala on Monday, September 13. After the “Waiting for Tonight” songstress walked the red carpet alone, she and her beau met up to share a kiss through their masks.

The Grammy nominee last attended the Met Gala in 2019 with Rodriguez, 46. The event was canceled in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

For more on Lopez and Affleck’s fairy-tale romance, watch the video above and look for the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now.