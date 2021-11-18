Never say never! Jennifer Lopez isn’t ready to give up on her search for The One — but has she finally found it in Ben Affleck?

The 52-year-old Grammy nominee celebrated her return to romantic comedies on Thursday, November 18, with the first look at her upcoming film Marry Me. While promoting the movie — which also stars Owen Wilson and Maluma — she didn’t rule out the possibility of saying “I do” again someday.

“I don’t know,” Lopez said on Thursday’s episode of the Today show. “Yeah, I guess. You know me, I’m a romantic, I always have been. … I still believe in happily ever after, for sure, 100 percent.”

The movie is set to debut on Valentine’s Day in 2022 — and has some uncanny similarities to the Hustlers star’s own life. Lopez plays a pop superstar who’s been married multiple times in the past and is set to tie the knot with her boyfriend (Maluma) in front of millions … until he’s caught cheating.

“If you can’t laugh at yourself and just take it as it comes, I just don’t think about those things,” the Golden Globe nominee said on Thursday. “I feel like I’m a human being like everybody else. I’ve had my ups and downs, I’ve made mistakes and I’m really proud of where I’ve come to in my life and who I am as a person, as a mom, and as an actor and as an artist.”

Lopez has been married three times: to Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998, to Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003 and to Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014. She shares 13-year-old twins Max and Emme with the 53-year-old In the Heights actor.

Following her split from Anthony, the “Get Right” singer moved on with Alex Rodriguez, but the pair called off their two-year engagement in April. Later that month, Lopez was spotted reconnecting with Affleck, 49, to whom she was briefly engaged in the early 2000s.

While the pair kept quiet about their rekindled romance at first, Us Weekly later confirmed that they are “full-on dating” and “very happy” together. In May, an insider noted that the Gigli costars had “some discussing to do before they officially go public,” which they eventually did when Lopez celebrated her birthday in July with a series of steamy PDA pics.

Two months later, the couple made their first red carpet appearance together in 18 years at the premiere of Affleck’s The Last Duel at the Venice International Film Festival. Soon after the jaw-dropping moment, a source told Us that “things keep getting better” for the twosome.

“They’re so in love and it’s only a matter of time before they’re officially engaged,” the insider said in September. “They are both all in and looking to spend the rest of their lives together. It doesn’t even cross their minds that it might not work out for the long term.”

Affleck — who shares Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner — later gushed over feeling “very happy” in his current relationship, telling Extra in October, “It is a very happy time in my life. Life is good.”