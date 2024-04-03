Your account
Entertainment

Did Jennifer Lopez Rebrands Her ‘This Is Me … Now’ Tour Due to Low Ticket Sales?

By
Jennifer Lopez Rebrands Upcoming Tour Following Low Ticket Sales
Jennifer Lopez performs onstage. Noam Galai/Getty Images for Global Citizen

Jennifer Lopez is seemingly taking a page out of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour book.

While Lopez’s latest album, This Is Me … Now, was meant to be the center of her upcoming tour, the singer, 54, quietly changed the title of her tour to This Is Me … Live. According to Variety, the rebrand was likely a result of poor ticket sales.

The tour’s title change has not been reflected on its official website. However, the website does feature a timeline of her biggest career moments, spanning from her 1991 TV debut on In Living Color to the February 2024 premiere of her This Is Me … Now: A Love Story film.

Lopez teased that her upcoming shows will feature tracks from throughout her entire discography via Instagram on Wednesday, April 3. “Look at this girl, fly [and] little bright-eyed Puerto Rican girl dancing her heart out. If she only knew then she’d be going on the most unforgettable tour of a lifetime,” the Grammy nominee said via voiceover in a montage of her performances from over the years.

She continued: “Who knew that this girl right here, singing for my family, performing around my city and following my passion would take me places I could never have imagined. But nothing really prepares you for what it means to travel down that road. … But no matter what, I’m just the girl I’ve always been with the love that drives me to share my story on stage like I always have. I am a woman, I am Jenny from the block and this is me, now.”

In the clip, Lopez called creating her upcoming tour “my greatest joy,” adding, “I love seeing your faces in the audience and I love connecting with my fans. Come move, come sing and come feel the energy live with me, because this tour is a celebration for all of us. I can’t wait to see you at the show. This Is Me … Now the Tour.”

Jennifer Lopez Rebrands Upcoming Tour Following Low Ticket Sales
Jennifer Lopez performs onstage. Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Global Citizen VAX LIVE

The tour’s rebrand comes three weeks after Lopez mysteriously canceled five shows in Nashville, Raleigh, Atlanta, Tampa and New Orleans originally scheduled for August 22-30. Neither Lopez nor Live Nation, the entertainment company producing the tour, addressed the switch-up at the time, though Us Weekly reached out to both for comment.

Lopez will kick off the U.S. leg of the This Is Me … Live tour in Orlando on June 26. She is set to perform in over 20 cities across the country and Canada before capping off the schedule with back-back-back shows in her hometown, New York City.

Accompanying the release of Lopez’s This Is Me … Now album in February were two visual projects: her This Is Me … Now: A Love Story film and The Greatest Love Story Never Told documentary, both released on Amazon’s Prime Video.

“Of all the albums I’ve ever made, I feel like this one is really ready for the stage because of the Amazon Original that I did with it,” she said during a February appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “It’s ready. All the choreography, everything’s ready to go.”

She went on to note that the album and the films “took so much out of me” before joking that the projects could be her “last hurrah.”

