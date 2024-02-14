Jennifer Lopez savored a glamorous night out with husband Ben Affleck on the eve of Valentine’s Day.

The couple posed for photos on Tuesday, February 13 at the premiere for Lopez’s new Prime Video original project This Is Me … Now: A Love Story. Affleck, 51, looked dapper in a suit while Lopez, 54, rocked a black gown with a sheer skirt.

Lopez also received support from attendees such as Derek Hough, America Ferrera, Fat Joe and Xochitl Gomez as she celebrated the release of This Is Me … Now: A Love Story. The movie combines music and visuals to help reimagine true life events that inspired Lopez’s upcoming album This Is Me … Now. The record is a sequel to her 2002 album This Is Me … Then, which was dedicated to Affleck.

Ahead of the premiere, Lopez shared how her romance with Affleck inspired the project.

“I was like, ‘I don’t write, I don’t do this,’” she recalled at a press conference earlier this month. “He was like, ‘You do, you write, you direct, you produce, you choreograph, you do all the things. Start stepping into that, start owning a little bit of who you are.'”

The singer and actress has been excited to share a glimpse of her and Affleck’s story of enduring love, telling Variety in Tuesday’s cover story, “I’ve been on this journey, and I’ve been trying to figure it out. Now I feel like because Ben and I have rediscovered each other — and now that we’re married — I have something to offer. This is the defining piece of work that’s going to close that chapter so I can move on to the next part of my life.”

Lopez has also previously gushed over Affleck’s commitment to the project.

“We collaborate very well together, and nobody knows my story more than he does,” she told Entertainment Tonight in December 2023. “So we were able to kind of sit down and really dig into it, in a way that I don’t think any other writer could’ve done with me.”

At the time, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Lopez “wouldn’t have wished for anybody else” to collaborate with her on the Prime Video release, adding, “Nobody knows her better than Ben.”

According to the insider, Lopez “feels grateful” to have Affleck on her team. “He helped her feel safe to share parts of her nobody has ever known,” the source noted.

Lopez and Affleck reconnected in 2021 after breaking off their engagement in 2004. The pair went on to tie the knot in Las Vegas in July 2022 and had a second ceremony the following month. Since rekindling their romance, Lopez and Affleck have blended their families. (Lopez shares 15-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with ex-husband Marc Anthony while Affleck is dad to three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner: daughters Violet, 18, and Seraphina, 15, and son Samuel, 11.)

This Is Me … Now: A Love Story debuts on Prime Video Friday, February 16.