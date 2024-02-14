Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Look More in Love Than Ever at ‘This Is Me Now’ Premiere

By
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Look Lucky in Love at This Is Me Now Premiere Kiss
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez savored a glamorous night out with husband Ben Affleck on the eve of Valentine’s Day.

The couple posed for photos on Tuesday, February 13 at the premiere for Lopez’s new Prime Video original project This Is Me … Now: A Love Story. Affleck, 51, looked dapper in a suit while Lopez, 54, rocked a black gown with a sheer skirt.

Lopez also received support from attendees such as Derek Hough, America Ferrera, Fat Joe and Xochitl Gomez as she celebrated the release of This Is Me … Now: A Love Story. The movie combines music and visuals to help reimagine true life events that inspired Lopez’s upcoming album This Is Me … Now. The record is a sequel to her 2002 album This Is Me … Then, which was dedicated to Affleck.

Ahead of the premiere, Lopez shared how her romance with Affleck inspired the project.

Song Lyrics Inspired by Celebrity Breakups

Related: Song Lyrics Inspired by Celeb Breakups

“I was like, ‘I don’t write, I don’t do this,’” she recalled at a press conference earlier this month. “He was like, ‘You do, you write, you direct, you produce, you choreograph, you do all the things. Start stepping into that, start owning a little bit of who you are.'”

Feature Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Look Lucky in Love at This Is Me Now Premiere
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

The singer and actress has been excited to share a glimpse of her and Affleck’s story of enduring love, telling Variety in Tuesday’s cover story, “I’ve been on this journey, and I’ve been trying to figure it out. Now I feel like because Ben and I have rediscovered each other — and now that we’re married — I have something to offer. This is the defining piece of work that’s going to close that chapter so I can move on to the next part of my life.”

Lopez has also previously gushed over Affleck’s commitment to the project.

Jennifer Lopez Dating History

Related: Jennifer Lopez's Dating History: A Timeline of Her Famous Relationships

“We collaborate very well together, and nobody knows my story more than he does,” she told Entertainment Tonight in December 2023. “So we were able to kind of sit down and really dig into it, in a way that I don’t think any other writer could’ve done with me.”

Which Celeb Couple Do You Hope to See Get Engaged Next?

At the time, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Lopez “wouldn’t have wished for anybody else” to collaborate with her on the Prime Video release, adding, “Nobody knows her better than Ben.”

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Look Lucky in Love at This Is Me Now Premiere
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

According to the insider, Lopez “feels grateful” to have Affleck on her team. “He helped her feel safe to share parts of her nobody has ever known,” the source noted.

amazon-warners-bra

Deal of the Day

Shoppers Say They Are Going to ‘Run Off’ With This Comfy Bra — Now 50% Off View Deal

Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez: Timeline of the Original Bennifer Romance

Related: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez: Timeline of the Bennifer Romance

Lopez and Affleck reconnected in 2021 after breaking off their engagement in 2004. The pair went on to tie the knot in Las Vegas in July 2022 and had a second ceremony the following month. Since rekindling their romance, Lopez and Affleck have blended their families. (Lopez shares 15-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with ex-husband Marc Anthony while Affleck is dad to three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner: daughters Violet, 18, and Seraphina, 15, and son Samuel, 11.)

This Is Me … Now: A Love Story debuts on Prime Video Friday, February 16.

In this article

'The Last Duel' film premiere, Jazz at Lincoln Center, New York, USA - 09 Oct 2021

Ben Affleck
jennifer lopez bio page

Jennifer Lopez

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!