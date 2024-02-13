Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Entertainment

Jane Fonda Calls Out Jennifer Lopez for Too Much Ben Affleck PDA, Calls Musical Film ‘Absurd’

By
Jane Fonda Called Out Jennifer Lopez for Too Much Ben Affleck PDA 133
Jane Fonda. Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images

Jane Fonda didn’t hold back when giving Jennifer Lopez advice on documenting her love story with husband Ben Affleck.

When Lopez, 54, first asked Fonda, 86, to appear in her forthcoming narrative musical film This Is Me … Now: A Love Story, which will be released on Friday, February 16th, along with Lopez’s ninth studio album, This Is Me … Now, Fonda had reservations.

“I want you to know that I don’t entirely know why, but I feel invested in you and Ben, and I really want this to work,” Fonda says in the upcoming documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told, which follows the making of the album and its aforementioned accompanying film, per a Variety piece published on Tuesday, February 13.

She continues: “However, this is absurd. Like, it feels too much like you’re trying to prove something instead of just living it. You know, every other photograph is the two of you kissing and the two of you hugging.”

Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez: Timeline of the Original Bennifer Romance

Related: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Relationship Timeline

Lopez laughs off the comment, noting, “That’s just us living our life.”

Jane Fonda Called Out Jennifer Lopez for Too Much Ben Affleck PDA 138
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Elsewhere in the documentary, Fonda recalls feeling “real scared” after seeing viral photos of Affleck, 51, looking grumpy while accompanying Lopez to the Grammy Awards in February 2023.

“He looks unhappy and I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, what’s happening?’” Fonda tells Lopez, whom she’s been pals with since they costarred in 2005’s Monster-in-Law.

Lopez reassures her: “Nothing! He was like, ‘I’ve become the symbol of the beleaguered man.’”

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Couple Style Gallery 881

Related: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Best Style Moments as a Couple

Despite Fonda’s hesitancy, she did eventually agree to appear in This Is Me … Now: A Love Story alongside stars including Sofia Vergara, Keke Palmer and Post Malone.

Fonda wasn’t the only one who didn’t understand Lopez’s vision for the project. The singer’s longtime producing partner, Elaine Goldsmith Thomas, also had concerns.

“I’m in New York, and she’s saying, ‘I think I’m going to finance this myself.’ I was like, ‘Wait, what?’ I don’t even know what it is. What are you doing?’ I was worried. ‘Why are you sharing your story? It’s too personal. Stop it.’ It made me uncomfortable for her,” Goldsmith Thomas told Variety.

Although Goldsmith-Thomas admitted that she was “petrified the whole time” Lopez was working on the three-part release, she now understands why Lopez needed to do it.

Jennifer Lopez’s Dating History: A Timeline of Her Famous Relationships, Exes and Flings

Related: Jennifer Lopez's Dating History: A Timeline of Her Famous Relationships

“I was afraid that she was telling her journey and that it would look like it was saying, ‘Here’s my journey from Ben to Ben.’ And it’s not about that. It’s about, ‘Here’s what I’ve been through for the past 20 years, and I kept walking into the same wall and blaming the wall until I started to look at myself,’” she explained.

The Drop Standard Clancy Drawstring Hoodie Sweater

Deal of the Day

Hidden Gem! Grab This Rib-Knit Hoodie for as Much as 66% Off View Deal

Lopez and Affleck tied the knot in 2022 . They previously got engaged in 2002, but called off their wedding the following year. Two marriages and five children later — Lopez shares 15-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony while Affleck shares daughters Violet, 18, and Seraphina, 15, and son Samuel, 11, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner — the duo rekindled their romance in 2021.

This Is Me … Now: A Love Story premieres Friday, February 16, on Prime Video. The Greatest Love Story Never Told hits the streaming platform on Tuesday, February 27.

In this article

'The Last Duel' film premiere, Jazz at Lincoln Center, New York, USA - 09 Oct 2021

Ben Affleck
1425662257jane fonda 206

Jane Fonda
jennifer lopez bio page

Jennifer Lopez

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!