How Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Really Reacted to His Grammys Memes

On the same page? Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez aren’t stressing over the Argo actor’s Grammys faces being made into memes, a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly.

“Ben wanted to stay at the Grammys while Jennifer had planned to come, present, leave as they had a dinner that evening,” an insider says of the couple’s plans for the 2023 awards show.

When it comes to how Affleck’s on-camera reactions were perceived during the February 5 event, the pair are in agreement. “His ‘resting’ face was all so funny to them,” the source adds.

The Good Will Hunting actor, 50, went viral during the Grammys after he was spotted mean mugging in the crowd while his wife, 53, happily danced along to Chris Stapleton, Smokey Robinson and Stevie Wonder’s Motown tribute.

When the camera panned to Affleck, he looked less than thrilled to be in the audience as he bopped his head and gazed around the room.

“Ben Affleck looks like he’d rather be at Dunkin,” quipped one social media user during the awards show. Another Twitter user joked, “Ben Affleck is every guy at his wife’s work party.”

A third fan tweeted, “Ben Affleck is all of us when we realize it’s a school night and we’re out past our bedtime.”

The “Jenny From the Block” singer — who presented the trophy for Best Pop Vocal Album to Harry Styles — later gushed about her husband despite his laughable awards show faces.

“Always the best time with my love, my husband,” Lopez captioned a video montage on February 6 of the pair’s best moments at the Grammys.

Three days later, the Hustlers star seemingly got in on the joke when she trolled her spouse while promoting his new movie Air.

“My husband’s happy face,” Lopez added as text on a still of Affleck’s frowning expression while in character via Instagram on February 9. The Shotgun Wedding actress then pushed the upcoming movie, which her partner stars in and directs alongside BFF Matt Damon.

The “Waiting for Tonight” songstress captioned the clip: “AIR … cannot wait! @AIRmovie Starring #MattDamon, @ViolaDavis, #JasonBateman, @ChrisTucker, #ChrisMessina & Directed by #BenAffleck.”

Days later, the couple, who tied the knot in summer 2022 after reconnecting one year prior, costarred in a Super Bowl LVII commercial for Dunkin’ — which happens to be Affleck’s coffee shop of choice.

The ad aired during the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday, February 12. It showed the Oscar winner working at a real Dunkin’ drive-thru and going somewhat undetected in Massachusetts.

At one point, Lopez drives up and scolds her husband for allegedly keeping his side hustle a secret. “What are you doing here? Is this what you do when you say you’re going to work all day?” she asked. Us later confirmed that Affleck directed the commercial, which was shot in his home state in January.

Watch the exclusive video above to learn more about Affleck and Lopez’s Grammys night out — and pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.