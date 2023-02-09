Jennifer Lopez Jokes About Ben Affleck's 'Happy Face' After Grammy Memes

Cancel OK
Jennifer Lopez Jokes About ‘My Husband’s Happy Face’ After Ben Affleck Grammy Memes

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. Lionel Urman/SIPA/Shutterstock

Having a laugh. Jennifer Lopez seemingly poked fun at Ben Affleck‘s viral Grammys reactions while promoting his new movie Air.

The Hustlers actress, 53, shared the film’s trailer via Instagram on Thursday, February 9, adding a cover image for the post that shows Affleck, 50, frowning in character. “My husband’s happy face,” read text that Lopez overlaid at the beginning of the clip.

“AIR … cannot wait!” the “Waiting for Tonight” songstress added in a caption. “@AIRmovie Starring #MattDamon, @ViolaDavis, #JasonBateman, @ChrisTucker, #ChrisMessina & Directed by #BenAffleck.”

The movie — which hits theaters on April 5 — tells the true story of Nike’s attempt to convince Michael Jordan to sign a deal to exclusively wear their shoes. Affleck plays Nike cofounder Phil Knight, while Matt Damon stars as former Nike marketing exec Sonny Vaccaro.

Earlier this week, Affleck went viral while attending the 65th Annual Grammy Awards with Lopez on Sunday, February 5. When the camera panned to the couple in the crowd, the Argo director often looked unimpressed by the event. “Ben Affleck looks like he’d rather be at Dunkin,” quipped one social media user during the awards show. Another Twitter user joked, “Ben Affleck is every guy at his wife’s work party.”

After the ceremony, the “Get Right” singer posted an Instagram video that showed her sharing a kiss with Affleck behind the scenes on the big night. “Always the best time with my love, my husband,” Lopez captioned the clip on Monday, February 6.

The couple, who tied the knot last year, reconnected in early 2021 after the Enough actress split from ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez. The pair were previously engaged from 2002 to 2004 but called off their planned September 2003 wedding due to “excessive media attention.”

Last month, the Shades of Blue alum opened up about the process of blending her and Affleck’s families after their nuptials. Lopez shares twins Max and Emme, 14, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, whom she divorced in 2014. The Justice League actor, for his part, shares daughters Violet, 17, and Seraphina, 14, and son Samuel, 10, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

“We moved in together. The kids moved in together,” Lopez explained during a January appearance on the Today show. “It’s been, like, a really kind of emotional transition, but at the same time all your dreams coming true.”

The JLo Beauty founder added that 2022 was “a phenomenal year” for her, calling it the “best year I think since my kids were born.”

