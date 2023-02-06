Ain’t it funny? Jennifer Lopez gushed about spending the 2023 Grammys with husband Ben Affleck after the actor went viral for his unamused reactions at the 65th annual awards show.

“Always the best time with my love, my husband,” the “Let’s Get Loud” singer, 53, captioned Instagram footage of the two at the Sunday, February 5, ceremony at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

They matched in midnight blue ensembles — Lopez in a glittering navy gown and Affleck, 50, in a color-coordinated suit. In the video, the twosome posed together and leaned in for a sweet smooch. The clip also featured shots of the Shotgun Wedding actress being primped for her onstage appearance.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

While the couple were in attendance because Lopez was presenting the award for Best Pop Vocal Album, it was the Argo director who took center stage when the camera panned over to his non-plussed expressions, which were in stark contrast to his wife’s. While the Maid in Manhattan star danced and clapped in her seat during the performances, Affleck slightly bopped his head to the music and gazed around the room.

Grammy viewers wasted no time in turning Affleck’s toned-down response into meme after meme.

“Ben Affleck is every introvert everywhere,” one Twitter user quipped. “You can see his batteries draining in real time. Man is already at 23%. #GRAMMYs #SaveBen.” Another person joked, “Ben Affleck giving off big ‘Only sober guy at a wedding where you know nobody other than your wife’ vibes.” Others made quips about how he’d rather be at Dunkin’ Donuts.

Bennifer — a pop culture staple and a fan-favorite couple of the early 2000s — reconnected in spring 2021, 17 years after they called off their engagement in 2004. One year after reconciling their romance, the Academy Award winner popped the question.

“Saturday night while at my favorite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed,” Lopez gushed in her newsletter in April 2022. “I was taken totally off guard and just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying hard to get my head around the fact that after 20 years this was happening all over again, I was quite literally speechless and he said, ‘Is that a yes?’ I said YES of course that’s a YES.”

The twosome later soon the knot twice — in a July 2022 ceremony in Las Vegas and at Affleck’s Savannah home in August 2022.

The pair have since combined their families into one. Affleck shares daughters Violet, 17, and Seraphina, 14, and son Samuel, 10, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, while Lopez is mom of twins Emme and Max, 14, with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

In November 2022, the “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” singer gushed over Garner — who has been dating boyfriend John Miller since 2018 — and called her an “amazing coparent.”

“They work really well together,” the Hustlers star said of Garner and Affleck’s coparenting relationship in an interview with Vogue.