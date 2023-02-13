Comedy gold! Ben Affleck got all the laughs in his Dunkin’ commercial that aired during Super Bowl LVII — and the bloopers are even better.

Dunkin’ released a clip of outtakes that didn’t make the cut in the ad after its TV premiere on Sunday, February 12. The one-minute video shows the Argo actor, 50, struggling behind the drive-thru window and spilling orders on customers at the Medford, Massachusetts, store.

“I can’t make it function! Malfunction!” Affleck yells at the computer screen while attempting to take up orders. “It’s not as easy as it looks operating this apparatus.”

In the original ad — which Us Weekly confirmed that Affleck directed — one patron did not recognize the Oscar winner as he worked at a local Dunkin’ in Massachusetts. However, the outtakes show that plenty of customers actually knew they were face-to-face with a Boston icon. One person gives the Good Will Hunting star a fist bump as he pulls up to the drive-thru window.

Affleck also teases one customer that the chain had run out of donuts and coffee and only had water available saying, “I’m trying to compensate with comedy for my ineptitude.”

The ad was promoting the coffee chain’s new promotion, the Dunkin’ Run, where guests can buy a $1 classic donut with a medium-sized or larger coffee. In the blooper reel, the Live By Night producer strongly encouraged customers to take the deal.

The final ad featured a cameo from Affleck’s wife, Jennifer Lopez, who did not appear in the outtakes. Affleck and the Hustlers actress, 53, tied the knot in Las Vegas back in July 2022.

The commercial itself was not a surprise after photos of The Town star and Lopez at the coffee shop went viral back in early January.

“Thanks @benaffleck @jlo for my coffee this morning ! @dunkin #coffee #benaffleck #boston #medfordmass,” customer Lisa Mackay shared via Instagram at the time alongside a snap of Affleck at the pick-up window.

Affleck, for his part, has been candid about his love for Dunkin’ as he is regularly seen drinking from their iconic pink and orange cups. The breakfast chain, which used to go by Dunkin’ Donuts, is a staple on the East Coast but hasn’t reached that level of popularity on the West Coast.

“I have Dunkin’ Donuts every day,” the Justice League actor explained to Collider in 2019. “It’s very weird, I have it every day and people are always like, ‘Where is that? Is that near here?’ So, I feel like I’m spreading the word.”