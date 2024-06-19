Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are struggling to see eye to eye one month after rumors about their marriage problems began to surface.

“They can’t get on the same page [and] have been discussing divorce as an option,” a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly.

While multiple sources tell Us that the couple are trying to figure out what their future entails, Lopez, 54, is attempting to move forward both personally and professionally.

“It has been really hard for her and she is trying to figure out her next act,” a second insider says, noting that attempting to keep up with “being J.Lo” has taken a toll on the singer and her loved ones, including Affleck, 51.

A third source insists, “Jennifer has been trying for months to make it work and is pushing to fix things.”

The pair raised eyebrows in May when eagle-eyed fans noticed that Affleck and Lopez hadn’t been seen together in 47 days. A source exclusively told Us at the time that Affleck had moved out of their Los Angeles mansion “several weeks earlier.”

While Affleck and Lopez, who tied the knot in 2022, did reunite for his eldest child Violet’s high school graduation in late May, rumors continued to swirl about their marital issues. (Affleck shares Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.)

Lopez seemingly confirmed there was trouble in paradise when she canceled her This Is Me … Now Tour to spend more time “with her children, family and close friends.”

Earlier this month, an insider told Us that Lopez and Affleck are selling their L.A. home, which has since caused even more tension in their relationship.

“Jennifer is distraught. She wants to sell their house off-market to try and get less attention surrounding it,” the first source tells Us, claiming that “Ben doesn’t care about the negative attention” because “he’s been through this before and it doesn’t faze him.”

Despite the ups and downs, Lopez is seemingly distracting herself by spending time with her kids, twins Emme and Max, 16 — whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony — and staying busing in L.A. The Hustlers actress was recently spotted shopping in Beverly Hills with Emme and eating out at Giorgio Baldi.

Lopez also called Affleck “our hero” in an Instagram Story tribute to her husband on Father’s Day, which fell on Sunday, June 16.

Affleck, meanwhile, has been looking to his longtime best friend Matt Damon for support as he figures out next steps.

“Ben’s been leaning on Matt a lot lately when it comes to everything he’s going through with Jennifer,” the insider says. “Matt knows there isn’t much he can do aside from listening and just being there for Ben. He’ll always support his friend no matter what.”

Additionally, Affleck has also been spotted on several occasions having deep chats with Garner, 52, who has been rooting for him and Lopez to make amends.

“Jennifer Garner is encouraging Ben to work on his marriage to Jen,” a source exclusively told Us last month. “She fully supports their relationship and wants nothing more than for him to be happy.”

Garner was photographed walking up to Affleck’s house in L.A. on Sunday. Affleck, who was married to Garner for 10 years, later drove his ex-wife home, according to Page Six. The twosome, who filed for divorce in 2015, were previously seen walking and talking in Santa Monica on June 11.

Watch the exclusive video above for more on Affleck and Lopez’s marriage status — and pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.