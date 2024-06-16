J. Lo Calls Ben Affleck 'Our Hero' on Father’s Day Amid Marital Woes

Jennifer Lopez shared a Father’s Day tribute to husband Ben Affleck amid speculation about the status of their marriage.

“Our hero,” she wrote via her Instagram Story on Sunday, June 16, alongside a black and white photo of a young Affleck. “Happy Father’s Day.” Lopez’s tribute comes after weeks of turmoil in their relationship with the potential for divorce rumored.

(Affleck shares three children — Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12 — with ex-wife Jenifer Garner. Lopez, for her part, shares 16-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony.)

Live Nation announced last month that Lopez’s This Is Me … Live Tour was canceled. “Jennifer is taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends,” the May 31 statement read.

Lopez also shared a “special message” via her newsletter saying fans who purchased a ticket through Ticketmaster will be “automatically” refunded.

“I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down,” she wrote. “Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time …”

In May, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Lopez and Affleck, who wed in 2022, had been “having issues” in their marriage as she started “prepping for her tour.”

“They started having issues a few months ago as Jen had started ramping up work commitments and prepping for her tour,” the source shared, adding that Lopez was “very focused on work.” The insider noted that Lopez and Affleck were “on two completely different pages most of the time.”

Another source told Us in May that Affleck had moved out of the Beverly Hills mansion he shares with Lopez “several weeks ago.” The pair are now in the process of selling their shared home, which they bought in 2023 for a reported $60 million.

Lopez and Affleck have yet to publicly address the status of their marriage. However, Lopez briefly touched on the “negativity” in her “On the JLo” newsletter while thanking fans for the success of her latest movie, Atlas.

“It may seem like there’s a lot of negativity out in the world right now … but don’t let the voices of a few drown out that there is soooo much love out there,” Lopez said. “Thank you, thank you, thank you!! I love you all so much.”

Lopez and Affleck have been spotted out together several times since rumors of a potential divorce began circulating. On June 2, Lopez was spotted kissing Affleck on the cheek at Samuel’s basketball game. The couple attended Samuel’s graduation party on June 12, but reportedly left separately and “kept their distance” from each other at the event, per TMZ.