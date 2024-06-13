Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attended his 12-year-old son Samuel’s graduation on Wednesday, June 12 — but separately, according to TMZ.

Pictures obtained by the outlet show Lopez, 54, arriving with her twins, Max and Emme, 16, while Affleck, 51, can be seen with his mom, Chris Anne Boldt. Jennifer Garner — Samuel’s mom and Affleck’s ex-wife — was also in attendance with her and Affleck’s other two children, Violet, 18, and Fin, 15.

Affleck and Lopez, whose marriage is reported to be on the rocks, “kept their distance and separated their families” at the event and left separately, per TMZ.

The sighting follows news that the couple — who wed in July 2022 — are selling the Beverly Hills mansion they purchased for a reported $60 million in 2023. A source told Us on Monday, June 10, that the house is being shown to prospective buyers despite not being publicly listed. TMZ was the first to break the news on Saturday, June 8.

In May, a source told Us that Affleck had moved out of the mansion “several weeks” earlier amid speculation that the couple was heading for a split. Neither Affleck nor Lopez have publicly addressed the move.

“They started having issues a few months ago as Jen had started ramping up work commitments and prepping for her tour,” a source exclusively told Us in May. “Jen is very focused on work. They are on two completely different pages most of the time.”

Affleck and Lopez recently put on a united front to celebrate his daughter Violet’s high school graduation. The couple attended a party for Violet at Garner’s house together on May 30.

The couple reportedly left the event together and went back to Affleck’s rental property. The Daily Mail published pictures on May 31 that purport to show Lopez then leaving Affleck’s house in a black Cadillac Escalade with her assistant.

Neither star has commented directly on the speculation about the state of their marriage, but Lopez was quizzed whether the “rumors” were true during a press conference for her latest movie, Atlas, in Mexico City on May 22.

“OK, we’re not doing that. Thank you so much, guys. We really appreciate it,” Lopez’s costar, Simu Liu, interjected.

“You know better than that,” Lopez told the reporter in a clip shared on social media.