Ben Affleck looked deep in discussion with ex-wife Jennifer Garner as rumors about his and Jennifer Lopez’s marriage issues continue to swirl.

Affleck, 51, appeared to be torn up as he chatted with Garner, 52, on Tuesday, June 11, in Santa Monica, California. Both Affleck and Garner, who divorced in June 2015 after 10 years of marriage, seemed sad in the photos as they stood side by side on the street.

Garner wore a blue zip-up hoodie, navy leggings, white ankle socks and sneakers. Her sunglasses hid her eyes, but the actress’ lips were puckered in a somber position.

Affleck was also in casual attire, wearing a maroon shirt, cream hoodie, jeans and sneakers. Affleck’s mother, Christopher Anne “Chris” Boldt, was also spotted with the exes during the meeting.

Garner and Affleck’s outing came days after the Argo director was spotted with Lopez, 54, at the Los Angeles house they are selling. Photographers told Page Six that the couple were inside the residence four hours amid ongoing marital issues.

Affleck and Lopez, who tied the knot in 2022, sparked breakup speculation last month when reports surfaced that the duo hadn’t been seen together in 47 days.

A source exclusively told Us Weekly in May that Affleck had moved out of their L.A. mansion “several weeks” earlier, but neither party has publicly addressed the residence change.

“They started having issues a few months ago as Jen had started ramping up work commitments and prepping for her tour,” the insider said. “Jen is very focused on work. They are on two completely different pages most of the time.”

Weeks later, Lopez canceled her This Is Me … Live Tour to spend more time “with her children, family and close friends,” Live Nation said in an email to ticket holders.

Lopez issued her own message to fans about the cancellation, saying she was “completely heartsick” about the news, but insisted it was “absolutely necessary.”

During all the ups and downs, Affleck and Lopez put on a united front in late May to celebrate his and Garner’s eldest child, Violet, 18, as she graduated from high school. (Affleck also shares Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, with Garner, while Lopez shares twins Max and Emme, 16, with ex-husband Marc Anthony.)

Lopez and Affleck reportedly left the graduation ceremony together and arrived as a unit for Violet’s party on May 30.

Despite spending time together for the kids, an insider told Us on Monday, June 10, that Lopez and Affleck are selling their L.A. pad.

Through it all, Garner has been rooting for her ex-husband to fix things with Lopez. “Jennifer Garner is encouraging Ben to work on his marriage to Jen,” a source exclusively told Us last month. “She fully supports their relationship and wants nothing more than for him to be happy.”