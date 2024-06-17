Ben Affleck spent time with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner on Father’s Day amid speculation about his marriage to Jennifer Lopez.

Garner, 52, was spotted walking up to Affleck’s rented house in Brentwood, Los Angeles, on Sunday, June 16, per pictures obtained by Page Six. According to the outlet, Affleck, 51, then drove Garner home.

The former couple were married from 2005 to 2018 and share three children: Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12.

Earlier on Sunday, Lopez, 54, celebrated her husband on Father’s Day, sharing a black and white photo of a young Affleck via her Instagram Story. “Our hero,” she wrote. “Happy Father’s Day.”

Lopez’s sweet Instagram Story follows weeks of reports about the state of her marriage to Affleck.

Last week, the couple reportedly attended a graduation event for Affleck’s son, Samuel, separately.

Adding to speculation that the couple is on the rocks, Lopez and Affleck are selling the Beverly Hills mansion they purchased for a reported $60 million in 2023. A source told Us Weekly on June 10 that the house is being shown to prospective buyers despite not being publicly listed.

The 38,000-square-foot home is located on five acres of land, and the house has “12 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms, a 12-car garage and a pool, plus a sports complex with basketball and pickleball facilities, a gym and a boxing ring.”

In May, a source told Us that Affleck had moved out of the mansion “several weeks” earlier amid speculation that the couple was heading for a split. Neither Affleck nor Lopez have publicly addressed the move.

“They started having issues a few months ago as Jen had started ramping up work commitments and prepping for her tour,” a source exclusively told Us in May. “Jen is very focused on work. They are on two completely different pages most of the time.”

Since then, Lopez has canceled her This Is Me … Live tour to spend time “with her children, family and close friends,” tour promoter Live Nation said in an email to customers.

“I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary,” Lopez said in a “special message” in the email. “I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time …”