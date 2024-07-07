Jennifer Lopez is continuing to step out with her wedding jewelry amid her marital struggles with Ben Affleck.

Lopez, 54, went on a ride on her LINUS bike in the Hamptons on Saturday, July 6, sporting a dark Ralph Lauren sweater and white trousers. The pop star completed her look with white sneakers, oversized sunglasses and her green diamond engagement ring and silver wedding band from Affleck, 51.

Lopez was joined by a pair of friends on Saturday, which included vocal coach Stevie Mackie. The group did not include Affleck.

One day earlier, Lopez was spotted walking around Bridgehampton, where she also wore a sartorial tribute to Affleck. Lopez’s gold charm bracelet featured the letter “B,” a nod to Affleck’s first initial. In addition to her Friday, July 5, jewels, Lopez wore her wedding ring on the 4th of July. Affleck did not appear to join her on her East Coast getaway.

Lopez and Affleck have recently been spending time apart, often opting not to wear their wedding bands.

“They can’t get on the same page [and] have been discussing divorce as an option,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly last month, weeks after another insider confirmed that Affleck had moved out of the pair’s shared Los Angeles home.

Lopez and Affleck, who were previously engaged in the early 2000s, reunited in May 2021. The Air director proposed to Lopez for a second time in April 2022 while she was taking a bubble bath. They eloped in Las Vegas several months later with their children as witnesses. (Lopez shares 16-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Affleck shares kids Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.)

Affleck and Lopez, who renewed their vows one month later in August 2022, sparked breakup rumors in June. Fans questioned their marriage status after noticing the pair hadn’t been publicly seen together for nearly 50 days. Lopez and Affleck have since stepped out on several occasions, including Violet and Samuel’s respective graduation celebrations.

Lopez was also supposed to headline a This Is Me … Now tour this summer, which she ultimately canceled to spend time “with [her] children, family and close friends.”

“I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down,” she wrote via her “OnTheJLo” newsletter in May. “Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much.”