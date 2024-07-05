Jennifer Lopez brought her wedding jewelry to her native New York to celebrate the 4th of July.

“Happy Fourth 🌹🤍🇺🇸,” Lopez, 54, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, July 4, sharing a slew of photos of herself in a lavender field and rose garden.

In the snaps, the Bronx-born musician sported a floral, button-down blouse with coordinating khakis, a straw fedora and brown sandals. Lopez accessorized her look with gold hoop earrings and her wedding ring from husband Ben Affleck, who did not appear to join her on the patriotic holiday.

Lopez and Affleck, 51, have recently been spending time apart, often opting to forgo their wedding rings.

“They can’t get on the same page [and] have been discussing divorce as an option,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly last month, weeks after another insider confirmed that Affleck had moved out of the pair’s shared Los Angeles home.

Lopez and Affleck, who were previously engaged in the early 2000s, reunited in May 2021 following their respective splits from Alex Rodriguez and Ana de Armas. The Air director proposed to Lopez for a second time in April 2022, months before they eloped in Las Vegas with their children as witnesses. (Lopez shares 16-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Affleck shares kids Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.)

Affleck and Lopez renewed their vows one month later in August 2022 at his Georgia estate.

Ahead of their second anniversary later this month, rumors swirled that Lopez and Affleck split after they had not been publicly seen together for nearly 50 days. The pair has since stepped out on several occasions, including Violet and Samuel’s respective graduation celebrations.

Lopez was also supposed to headline a This Is Me … Now tour this summer, which she ultimately canceled to “be with her children, family and close friends.”

“I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down,” she wrote via her “OnTheJLo” newsletter in May. “Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much.”

All concert tickets purchased ahead of the live shows have been refunded.

According to a third insider, Lopez is currently attempting to focus on her next chapter.

“It has been really hard for her and she is trying to figure out her next act,” the source told Us in June.