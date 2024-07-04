Jennifer Lopez is in vacay mode.

On Wednesday, July 3, Lopez took to her Instagram Stories to post a retro clip of a couple hitting the dance floor. “Long weekend mood…,” she wrote in a caption. She also posted a video of herself on a car ride with the windows down, looking carefree and breezy alongside her son, Max, 16, and an adult male passenger. She added the phrase “Bom dia, meu povo,” or “Good morning, my people” in Portuguese, to the footage.

Lopez, 54, recently canceled her This Is Me … Live tour to spend more time with her family. That news came amid speculation that her marriage to Ben Affleck, 51, is on the rocks. Since the tour’s cancellation, her Netflix movie Atlas attracted global success and Lopez glammed it up at Paris Fashion Week, hitting the Christian Dior haute couture show in style.

Before heading to Paris, Lopez enjoyed a boat ride throughout Italy while wearing a chic white swimsuit with a plunging neckline. Affleck was not with her. At the time, a source exclusively told Us Weekly the couple “can’t get on the same page [and] have been discussing divorce as an option.”

Meanwhile, Lopez was apparently distracting herself by unwinding with Max and his twin sister, Emme, whom Lopez shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony. The Hustlers star was recently spotted shopping in Beverly Hills with her daughter.

She’s also leaned into work as her personal life comes under scrutiny. In late June, she shared the news via Instagram that her production company, Nuyorican Productions, will develop a screen adaptation of Emily Henry’s bestselling novel Happy Place. And plans are still underway for her upcoming movie, Unstoppable, which will be developed in part by Affleck and Matt Damon‘s production company, Artists Equity.

Affleck and Lopez, who wed in July 2022, previously worked together on 2003’s Gigli and 2004’s Jersey Girl. The pair has been experiencing difficulties in their marriage lately, but Affleck previously said it was a “joy” to work with Lopez and joked that her role in the film was “a favor” to him.

Affleck referred to her as “my wife” during his June 20 appearance on Kevin Hart‘s Peacock talk show, Hart to Heart.

“People love her, and she really represents something important to people,” Affleck said. “[To me,] people are like. ‘Hey, I like your movie,’ and then they’re like ‘AAAHHHH! J-LO!,’ It’s amazing, you know what I mean?”

He also shared that since Lopez is “so famous,” her presence attracts diehard fans wherever she goes. That includes moments when the duo are out with their family. While speaking to Hart, Affleck recalled one instance where he and Lopez took their blended brood to see a play in New York City. (Affleck is the father of three kids: Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.)

“We get out of the car, we were going to a play, and I was like, ‘F–k it, baby, we’re going to be late, we gotta walk a block and a half.’ She was like, ‘Alright,’ she didn’t say s–t,'” he recalled. “Get out with her, all the kids, through Times Square, and the s–t was, like, f–king bananas.”