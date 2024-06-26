Jennifer Lopez is focused on expanding her repertoire on the small screen.

Deadline confirmed on Tuesday, June 25, that Lopez’s production company, Nuyorican Productions, will develop a screen adaptation of Emily Henry’s critically acclaimed young adult novel Happy Place.

After the news made headlines, the Atlas star took to social media to share her enthusiasm about the upcoming project, posting a screenshot via her Instagram Stories that was originally snapped by film producer and Nuyorican colleague, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, capturing Deadline’s announcement of the news.

Lopez adorned her post with a “Can’t Wait!” sticker and retained Goldsmith-Thomas’ original caption, which read, “WE CANNOT WAIT TO WORK WITH @emilyhenrywrites on her brilliant amazing novel #happyplace!!!! @jlo #NuyoricanProductions.”

The novel, which was published in 2023, follows Harriest and Wyn, a couple who have been together since college but “broke up six months ago” and still haven’t told their best friends. The pair continue to lie about the split as they realize they may not be done with each other, after all.

Nuyorican Productions was founded by Lopez and her former manager, Benny Medina, in 2001, and while Medina parted ways with Lopez soon after the company’s launch, Lopez retains the role of Principal. Goldsmith-Thomas now serves as President.

The 2006 film El Cantante, starring Lopez and her then-husband Marc Anthony, was the company’s first production.

Lopez has leaned into work as her personal life continues to attract attention.

Plans for her upcoming movie, Unstoppable, which will be developed in part by her husband, Ben Affleck, and Matt Damon’s production company, Artists Equity, continue as Lopez prepares to star in the film.

It comes after a jam-packed promotional tour of Lopez’s recent Netflix movie, Atlas.

Atlas attracted global success, much to the delight of Lopez who thanked her fans via her “On The JLo” newsletter on June 5.

“I found out some great news and it’s all because of YOU!!” she wrote. “ATLAS is #1 worldwide again this week!!! Thank you all so much!!! It may seem like there’s a lot of negativity out in the world right now … but don’t let the voices of a few drown out that there is soooo much love out there.”

Lopez has arguably been spending too much time working and canceled her This Is Me … Live tour on May 31 to spend more time with her family.

However, she was still able to take part in the glitz and glamor of Paris Fashion Week earlier this week and was spotted at the Christian Dior haute couture show on Monday, June 24.