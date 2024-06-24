Jennifer Lopez turned up the heat at the Christian Dior haute couture show during Paris Fashion Week.

Lopez, 54, stepped out in a tan dress while attending the event, which was held on Monday, June 24. Her frock featured a one-shoulder neckline, a fitted top and a pleated midi skirt. Lopez elevated the look with a matching belt, black leather gloves, a Dior purse featuring gold hardware and gold pumps. She topped the look off with dainty diamond earrings.

For glam, the actress donned a full face — including a sharp contour, rosy and highlighted cheeks, brown eyeshadow, long lashes and nude glossy lips. Her bronde hair was styled in a curly updo.

Before the fashion show started, she talked to Vogue outside the venue about how “excited” she was to see the show.

“I never know what to expect, which is why I love coming to fashion shows,” Lopez gushed. “I’m such a huge fan of Dior so I’m very excited to see what Maria did today,” she added, referencing Maria Grazia Chiuri, who is the creative director of Dior.

Lopez left the show in the event in even more accessories including a tan coat and chic black cat-eye sunglasses.

This is hardly the first time Lopez has commanded attention at Paris Fashion Week. In January, she rocked an ethereal look while attending the Elie Saab haute couture show. Her ensemble featured a green plunging floor-length dress, a belt complete with rhinestone embellishments and a lavender floral cape. She teamed the getup with a bow in her hair.

Lopez's makeup included shimmery forest green eyeshadow, wispy eyelashes and glossy lips. At the fashion show, she sat alongside Elie Saab Jr. — the designer's son — who wore an all-black look including a sleek blazer and charcoal T-shirt.

Before heading to Paris, Lopez enjoyed a boat ride throughout Italy while wearing a classy white one-piece. She was notably without husband Ben Affleck amid their alleged rough patch. In the latest issue of Us Weekly, a source exclusively told Us the couple “​​can’t get on the same page [and] have been discussing divorce as an option.”