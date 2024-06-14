Your account
Everything to Know About Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Movie ‘Unstoppable’: Cast, Plot and More

By
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are facing rumors about their marriage, but their professional lives are moving forward as planned with their upcoming movie, Unstoppable.

The Amazon MGM Studios film comes out of Affleck’s production company, Artists Equity, which he cofounded with Matt Damon. Affleck, 51, and Damon, 53, are among the 14 producers on the project, and Lopez, 54, is starring as one of the actors on the big screen.

Affleck and Lopez, who wed in July 2022, previously worked together on 2003’s Gigli and 2004’s Jersey Girl. The pair has been experiencing difficulties in their marriage lately, but Affleck previously said it was a “joy” to work with his wife and joked that her role in the film was “a favor” to him.

“What fun, what a joy to do something with her, see her be great, go to work with your wife, go to work with your best friend,” Affleck said during an appearance on CBS Sunday Morning in March 2023. “If you don’t like who you’re working with, and if you have difficulty or trouble at work, I think it’s one of the things that can really cause depression, anxiety and pain for people — and conversely, [if] you love the people at work.”

While a producer-actor dynamic is different from starring side-by-side on screen, Lopez said she would “maybe” consider costarring with her husband “in the right thing.”

“I mean, we love working together and being together, so maybe,” the singer told Variety earlier this year.

Keep reading for all the details about Affleck and Lopez’s film.

What Is ‘Unstoppable’ About?

Unstoppable is an autobiographical documentary that follows the journey of wrestler Anthony Robles, who was born with one leg, winning a national championship in 2011 while competing at Arizona State University.

Robles is currently “the head wrestling coach at his alma mater Mesa High School and also has made a career in giving motivational speeches,” per IMDb.

Who Is Cast in ‘Unstoppable’?

Jharrel Jerome, known for his role in Moonlight, is set to star as the main character, Anthony Robles. In addition to Lopez, Bobby Cannavale, Don Cheadle and Michael Peña round out the cast of supporting characters.

Unstoppable is directed by William Goldenberg, who previously worked with Affleck as an editor on 2023’s Air and 2012’s Argo.

When Does ‘Unstoppable’ Come Out?

Filming for Unstoppable wrapped in January, and the movie is slated to be released later this year.

