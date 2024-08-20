Jennifer Lopez has filed for divorce from Ben Affleck after two years of marriage, Us Weekly can confirm.

Lopez, 55, filed for divorce on Tuesday, August 20, at a court in Los Angeles. The singer allegedly submitted the paperwork herself, instead of through a lawyer. Lopez listed the date of separation as April 26, which was three months before she and Affleck, 51, celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary.

News of the pair’s divorce comes after months of reports that their marriage was on the rocks. The duo went weeks without being spotted together before Us confirmed in May that Affleck moved out of their shared home in Beverly Hills. In July, neither Lopez nor Affleck publicly acknowledged their second wedding anniversary.

A source exclusively told Us that month that the couple were “living separate lives” as they navigated their ups and downs. “Jennifer suggested they just take time to figure it out,” the insider noted.

Related: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez: Timeline of the Bennifer Romance The word “Bennifer” might include flashbacks to frosted lip gloss and butterfly clips, but everything comes back in style eventually. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez got back together nearly 20 years after their romance first took the world by storm. The pair first connected in 2002 on the set of the ill-fated Gigli. The movie […]

At the time, a second source told Us that there was still a “sliver of hope” for the pair’s relationship, adding that an official decision about their future hadn’t been made.

When Lopez celebrated her 55th birthday in the Hamptons last month, Affleck was noticeably absent. She sent a loving message to her fans via Instagram following the milestone.

“I want you to know on my birthday that YOU are my biggest gift,” she wrote. “Besides my family and friends, you have always been there for me in the good times and in the tough times. I can always count on you. And I want you to know that you can always count on me. Thank you for your caring, your understanding, your loyalty and most importantly your love. 🤍 Thank you, Thank you, Thank you…”

One of the most talked-about Hollywood couples of the twenty-first century, Affleck and Lopez started dating in 2002, meeting on the set of Gigli. The couple ultimately called off their eventual engagement in 2004 and, after a few marriages and divorces between them, reunited two decades later in 2021. Following their reunion, Affleck proposed for a second time in April 2022 while Lopez was taking a bubble bath. They eloped three months later in Las Vegas.

“We were planning to get married in August in Savannah, the family was going to be there, everyone’s going to be there, and it was so stressful,” Lopez said during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in January 2023. “A month before, and I don’t know if you guys know this, but 20 years ago we were supposed to get married. And it kind of all fell apart back then and this time, I absolutely had a little PTSD and I was like, ‘Is this happening?’”

She continued at the time, “One day Ben just said, ‘F–k it, let’s just go to Vegas and get married tonight.’ He was like, ‘Go to rehearsal [for your show], when you get back here I’m going to have everything all set up.’”

Lopez and Affleck tied the knot at Sin City’s The Little White Wedding Chapel with only their children as witnesses. Lopez shares twins Max and Emme, 16, with ex-husband Marc Anthony while Affleck and ex-wife Jennifer Garner co-parent children Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 11.

Related: Jennifer Lopez's Dating History Through the Years As the superstar announces her split with Marc Anthony, look back on her previous relationships with stars like Diddy and Ben Affleck

The Marry Me actress and Affleck had a larger ceremony several months later in August 2022. Their rekindled relationship even inspired Lopez’s album This Is Me … Now, which came out earlier this year. An accompanying short film and behind-the-scenes documentary were released in February.

“I don’t think he’s very comfortable with me doing all of this,” Lopez said at one point in the doc. “But he loves me, he knows I’m an artist and he’s gonna support me in every way he can because he knows he can’t stop me from making the music that I made and writing the words that I wrote. That’s gonna happen, and he doesn’t want to stop me. … But that doesn’t mean he’s comfortable being the muse.”

Affleck, meanwhile, noted in a separate scene that he was proud of Lopez’s self-funded artistic project.

Lopez has been married three previous times: to Ojani Noa for 11 months in 1997, Cris Judd from 2001 to 2002 and Anthony, 55, from 2004 to 2014. She was also engaged to Alex Rodriguez between 2019 and 2021.