Jennifer Lopez is feeling reflective as she turns 55.

The singer and actress thanked fans who “have always been there for me” in a heartfelt post via Instagram early morning Thursday, July 25, following her milestone birthday the day before.

“I’ve been seeing all of your birthday wishes, beautiful videos, and posts all last night and this “morning from all over the world. I have laughed, smiled, shed some tears, and when I saw the billboard in Times Square, I was completely overwhelmed,” Lopez captioned a photo of herself on her birthday. In the pic, the Atlas star can be seen wearing pajamas and holding a streamer to her mouth. In the foreground is a multitiered birthday cake, while behind her is a balloon arrangement reading, “Happy birthday.”

“I really do have the best, most amazing fans in the world. I could never express how moved I am or how incredibly blessed I feel to have all of you be a part of my life. Thank you sooooo very much,” Lopez continued.

Related: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez: Timeline of the Bennifer Romance The word “Bennifer” might include flashbacks to frosted lip gloss and butterfly clips, but everything comes back in style eventually. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez got back together nearly 20 years after their romance first took the world by storm. The pair first connected in 2002 on the set of the ill-fated Gigli. The movie […]

Lopez alluded to “tough times” and thanked fans for their “loyalty” amid what has been a difficult year for the star. As well as concern surrounding her marriage to Ben Affleck, Lopez also canceled her This Is Me… Live tour, which was due to begin in June.

“Besides my family and friends, you have always been there for me in the good times and in the tough times. I can always count on you,” Lopez shared. “And I want you to know that you can always count on me. Thank you for your caring, your understanding, your loyalty and most importantly your love. 🤍”

Lopez celebrated her birthday with a lavish Bridgerton-inspired party in the Hamptons on Saturday, July 20. The actress shared highlights from the event via Instagram on Wednesday, July 24, writing: “Dearest Gentle Reader… And a splendid evening was had by all.”

Related: Iconic Celebrity Music Video Couples Through the Years Showing off their love -- on and off screen! Some Hollywood A-list couples don't mind taking their work home. Here's to Beyonce and Jay Z, John Mayer and Katy, and other celebrity couples who've appeared in each other's music videos.

The highlight reel shows Lopez wearing a green Regency-esque gown and sitting on the throne, a la Bridgerton’s Queen Charlotte. The star’s guests wore their finest period-correct costumes and there was even a string quartet.

Lopez held a birthday lunch at Arthur & Sons in the Hamptons on Sunday, July 21. An insider told Us Weekly that her husband, Affleck, was not in attendance.